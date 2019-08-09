The Virginia Public Access Project is upgrading its online presence with a fresh home page at its Website, www.vpap.org.
The upgrade, slated to occur on Aug. 12, “is aligned with the VPAP board’s strategic goal of reaching a broader audience,” said David Poole, the non-profit organization’s executive director.
The organization provides a host of information about elections and campaign-finance across Virginia.
“The content and structure of the site have not changed,” Poole said in an e-mail to supporters. “Think of it this way: www.vpap.org will have a new front door, but the inside will be the same.”
