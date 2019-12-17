In contrast to large crowds calling for local Second Amendment resolutions, Virginia voters strongly support new gun control measures ahead of the new legislative session in January.
According to a new poll out from the Wason Center for Public Policy at Christopher Newport University, voters also support passing the Equal Rights Amendment, increasing the minimum wage and decriminalizing marijuana possession.
Democrats will be taking control of both houses of the General Assembly next month, making it easier for a wide range of measures that have faced GOP roadblocks in the past.
“This survey suggests there’s pent-up demand among voters for a lot of the Democrats’ policy agenda,” Wason Center Director Quentin Kidd said in a news release. “There’s pent-up demand in the Democrats’ caucus, too, and it will be revealing to see what legislation the new majority prioritizes now that they’re in power.”
Voters strongly support requiring background checks on all gun sales, 86% to 13%, and passing a ‘red flag’ law to remove guns from someone who may harm someone, 73% to 23%, according to the poll results. A slight majority, 54% to 44%, support banning assault-style weapons.
Among other results:
Voters strongly back the Equal Rights Amendment (80%-13%).
A slight majority oppose giving localities authority to remove or alter Confederate monuments (51%-44%).
Voters strongly support decriminalizing possession of small amounts of marijuana (83%-14%).
Voters strongly support raising the minimum wage (72%-28%)
Voters strongly support automatic voter registration (64%-31%), and no-excuse absentee voting (74%-23%)
Voters strongly support passage of the redistricting reform constitutional amendment (70%-15%).
The Wason Center conducted 901 interviews of registered Virginia voters, Nov. 11-22. The margin of error for the survey is +/- 3.4 %.
(2) comments
I believe ‘red flag’ laws could easily be interpreted so that we could seize guns out of the hands of Democrats, since they are the ones most likely to harm others. That would definitely cut down on gun violence, but I fear activist judges will determine the law unconstitutional.
Strange as a Latino voter that I'm never getting notified of these polls, I'm strongly against these proposed gun control laws.
