LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR
Hala S. Ayala: Current delegate, 51st District (Prince William)
Mark H. Levine: Current delegate, 45th District (Arlington/Alexandria)
Andria P. McClellan: City Council member, Norfolk
Sean A. Perryman: President, Fairfax Chapter NAACP
S. “Sam” Rasoul: Current delegate, 11th District (Roanoke)
Xavier JaMar Warren: NFL agent and small-business owner
