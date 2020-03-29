Powerball is lowering jackpots due to the coronavirus.

The changes, expected to begin after the next jackpot win, is due to a decrease in ticket sales nationwide as states react to the current health crisis, according to Virginia Lottery officials.

The jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is $170 million.

After the next big winner, the next drawing will be for a $20 million jackpot, instead of $40 million.

If there is no winner, the jackpot will increase each drawing by $2 million, instead of $10 million.

The jackpot can increase by more than $2 million between drawings if ticket sales support it, according to a Virginia Lottery release.

Powerball drawings are held Wednesdays and Saturdays around 11 p.m. The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.