Premier Martial Arts is offering free online classes to teach local children the basic skills of karate and Krav Maga self-defense.
The classes being offered during the coronavirus crisis give children a chance to be entertained, receive character development messages, and get some great exercise.
In addition to the online kids program, Premier Martial Arts has started free online Women Self Defense lessons. Details are available on the Facebook group page here: www.Facebook.com/groups/womenselfdefenseonline
Families interested in the classes should call any of Premier Martial Arts' three area locations or follow the links below:
Locations: 703-361-3428
Manassas: www.PremierMartialArts.com/manassas/free-virtual-beginners-karate-lessons/
Gainseville: www.PremierMartialArts.com/gainesville/free-virtual-beginners-karate-lessons/
Woodbridge: www.PremierMartialArts.com/woodbridge/free-virtual-beginners-karate-lessons/
