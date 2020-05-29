As business got back to work on Friday as part of the state's Phase One reopening, the Prince William Chamber of Commerce worked with Prince William County's economic development and emergency management departments to provide businesses with masks and hand sanitizer.
Staff and volunteers from all three organizations, as well as two members of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors, manned three locations throughout the region, providing over 4,000 masks and close to 500 gallons of sanitizer to around 200 area businesses.
Ross Snare, the Director of Communications and Government Affairs with the Prince William Chamber of Commerce spearheaded the effort to man the stations and provide volunteers from Chamber Membership and Staff.
"This was great way to kick off the reopening of Prince William," Snare said. "We touched hundreds of businesses today, and everyone one of them was incredibly grateful for the work we did and continue to do on their behalf and most importantly, we all are happy that our Region has entered Phase One."
Supervisor Andrea Bailey, D-Potomac, assisted in the distribution efforts.
"I am always excited to work as a team with the Chamber and Economic Development," she said. "Serving and encouraging our business owners as they have always served and encouraged us. This was a great first step in ensuring Phase One begins safely. We will build a stronger economy."
Supervisor Margaret Franklin, D-Woodbridge, said, "I'm grateful for the opportunity to partner with the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development in supporting businesses throughout Woodbridge and Prince William. While this pandemic has shutdown many of our businesses, we're happy to provide protective gear to help them and their employees stay safe."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.