A new kind of mixed-use development could soon be coming to Prince William County without requiring special permission.
The county's planning commission is scheduled to consider a zoning amendment Wednesday that allows for a new zoning designation, in which vertical mixed-use is allowed. In most cases, this would mean residential units atop commercial and office space.
If the planning commission recommend approval of the proposal, it would be scheduled for a public hearing and vote by the Board of County Supervisors.
County planner Alex Vanegas said the only mixed-use zoning that exists currently in the county is horizontal, with varying uses laid out adjacent to each other. The only vertical mixed-use development in the county, in places such as the Neabsco Commons development and near the county government complex, has required a special-use permit.
The Board of County Supervisors first proposed drafting the zoning designation back in 2016, when it put in motion a series of small-area plans, three of which (North Woodbridge, Dale City and The Landing at Prince William) have since been adopted by the board. But the process for drafting the zoning text amendment didn’t begin in full until late 2018, after the small-area plans were largely completed. If the zoning amendment is approved by the board, certain areas within those plans could be rezoned for vertical mixed use.
Vanegas said he expected it to be another four or five months before the amendment is taken up by the full board, and even if it is ultimately approved by the board, a formal rezoning process will still be needed for any developments seeking vertical mixed-uses.
The advantage of the potential zoning, according to the county’s planning office, is that pockets of dense, mixed-use development will reduce traffic congestion and car travel in those areas. If residential units and shopping are all in one development, fewer people will need to take car trips for groceries or other necessities. Additionally, if those developments are built near reliable transit stops, fewer residents will need to drive to and from work. Vanegas said there’s plenty of demand for this kind of development in certain parts of the county.
“As we’re going through the post-COVID environment, we realize that we have to have a little more flexibility. A lot of other municipalities do have some sort of mixed-use district that, in order for us to be competitive, we need to incorporate something like this to give the developers a little flexibility,” he said.
Planners also hope the new zoning could reduce vacancies in the county, if property owners and developers can more easily rezone empty office or commercial structures for a wider range of profitable uses.
Allen Muchnick, a board member of Active Prince William, a citizen advocacy group that argues for more “smart growth” in the county, said mixed-use development would be crucial to reducing the county’s car dependence and, by extension, congestion.
“The first thing you need to do is build walkable communities for people that don’t have to drive for everything. Mixed use is how you do it,” Muchnick said. “Prince William is certainly getting to the point where it’s going to increasingly have urban activity centers and they need to be mixed-use, walkable, live-work-play communities.”
So far, according to Vanegas, the planning staff has had support in the amendment process from supervisors and others. He added that all of these areas eyed for potential rezonings with this new designation are already developed; it would have no impact on the county’s rural areas other than to potentially reduce the demand to develop there by allowing for denser infill in already-developed parts of the county.
“It’s hard to tell which direction it’s going to go, but it seems like most people have been very supportive of this because they realize the county needs this from a development standpoint,” Vanegas said. “Most of these areas are in redevelopment areas that have existing infrastructure in place; it’s not anywhere near the rural areas, more in the heavily developed area.”
