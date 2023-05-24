A new consultant for Prince William County will be tasked with scrutinizing Dominion Energy’s plans for the Possum Point coal ash ponds as groundwater concerns continue.
On Tuesday, the Board of County Supervisors approved a deal to bring in ARM, Inc., a nationwide engineering and science firm, to review and offer feedback on any applications the energy company submits to the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality for their proposed coal ash landfill at Possum Point.
At the same time, county leaders say Dominion is close to resolving a long-running contamination problem for well-water homes in the area. In 2016, some Dumfries-area homes were forced to turn to bottled water after groundwater test found elevated levels of chemical elements.
Since then, the county required Dominion to install a wastewater treatment system to remove heavy metals from the ash pond water at Possum Point, and new legislation brought by Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-29th, will mandate that Dominion offer to connect any homes within a mile of the site to the municipal water supply at no charge before VDEQ can approve any new permits on the landfill.
“I believe that that piece is close to being resolved, in terms of the citizens,” Potomac Supervisor Andrea Bailey said at Tuesday’s board meeting. “Dominion was very responsive to that, in providing the bottled water, but Sen. McPike took it to the next level to make sure that we have the appropriate infrastructure there that was never there before.”
In November, Dominion submitted applications to DEQ for a solid waste permit that would allow the utility to build a double-lined, 190-foot landfill to contain the roughly 4 million cubic yards of coal ash currently in the power station’s Pond D.
Dominion said the on-site landfill option would be the least disruptive and most cost-efficient way to empty the coal ash pond, as opposed to the other option of moving the ash via truck and/or railcar to another landfill or for recycling. Any cost for the ash removal, which was mandated by a state law passed in 2019 to protect nearby groundwater, will ultimately be passed on to the state’s energy consumers.
Aside from the mandates in McPike’s newest bill, which will take effect in July, the county is also looking to provide its own feedback on the plans. Officials on Tuesday said the move to bring in the consultant would offer county staff more assistance in reviewing whatever plans the energy company submits to VDEQ.
“The role of the consultant is essentially to help and advise the county and the board on reviewing permit applications, any designs, any groundwater reports that go into DEQ, in order to provide comments,” Public Works Director Thomas Smith said Tuesday. “We as the county will be commenting to DEQ and Dominion on any reports, designs, applications that they make.”
Brentsville Supervisor Jeanine Lawson asked that the consultant go further than just landfill applications for Dominion, and that they also be tasked with reviewing Dominion’s groundwater decontamination plans.
“Count on me to keep a close eye on this. I was on the board when this all started 8, 9 years ago, so … I’m going to do more homework on this and I will follow it closely,” Lawson said.
Dominion says its plans for a landfill would go “above and beyond” state regulations, and that the landfill itself should last for over 400 years. The 2020 Virginia Clean Economy Act requires that Dominion produce 100% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2045. Dominion stopped burning coal at Possum Point in 2003, and says the landfill plans would be much more safe and secure than the current ash pond set up. The company had operated five separate ash ponds at the power station, but consolidated them all into Pond D after the coal operation shut down.
Ultimately, the company says the landfill could be planted over, but nearby residents have expressed concern since the first presentation of the landfill proposal last year. Dominion will need signoff from the state on a number of environmental applications before any landfill work can begin.
“I am confident that [the county’s consultant] will kind of look inside and out and, quite frankly, we can meet with those consultants and make sure that they are well aware of what the scope is that we want them to advise us on,” Woodbridge Supervisor Margaret Franklin said Tuesday.
