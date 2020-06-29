Prince William County Republicans elected Tim Parrish on Saturday as the committee’s chair to serve a two-year term, according to a news release.
Parrish said in a Facebook post on Saturday, “Thanks so much for all of the amazing support!”
The local Republican committee held an unassembled convention, in which Parrish received 61% of the weighted vote, according to a news release from former Chair Bill Card.
“Please join me in not only congratulating Tim, but also getting behind him in the next two years,” Card said.
Card served as chair for more than six years.
“My life has been enriched by you all whether it was working, campaigning, celebrating, and, yes, mourning more than a few losses,” Card said in the news release. “I hope to be as good a former chairman as my predecessors in the next few years.”
