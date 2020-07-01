Prince William County is reopening some of its public service counters and landfill services as the state enters Phase Three of easing restrictions designed to stem the spread of coronavirus.
Public service counters will reopen July 1 in the McCoart Building, Sudley North, Development Services Building, and Hellwig. County employees who serve the public are required to wear a mask and practice physical distancing. Members of the public are also required to wear a mask when entering county buildings.
The county will have a daytime security officer on duty in the McCoart Building, Development Services Building, and Sudley North to help manage public access, as well as offer masks to people seeking in-person services. Department and agencies will provide masks as appropriate to visitors that need it.
On Monday, July 6, summer camps will begin at county parks, historic sites, and recreational facilities.
The county previously announced the reopening of five library branches on July 6.
The Household Hazardous Waste and Electronics Recycling Program will reopen at the Prince William County Landfill location on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from July 1 to July 31 for county residents only. All Solid Waste facilities will be closed on Saturday, July 4.
The Department of Information Technology, GIS Services Division is accepting commercial applications with required address validation. The address validations are processed online via email only. This is the first step in the permitting process before submitting zoning and building permit applications.
County government continues to encourage telework and alternative scheduling to keep occupancy levels low to accommodate social distancing. The public is encouraged to make appointments when seeking services. Conference rooms are not available to the public, but county-appointed boards, committees, and commissions may use the facilities.
