The Manassas Bull Run Rotary Club's 12th annual Manassas Runway Run 10k-5k race will be Sunday, April 30, at the Manassas Regional Airport.
The event will raise funds for the Manassas Bull Run Rotary Foundation, The Manassas City Police Association, PWC Civil Air Patrol and Compassion Airlift.
The Manassas Runway Run provides participants with the opportunity to run on an airport runway. Sponsors this year include Miller Toyota, Chantilly Air, Leidos and APP Jet Services.
Participants can choose from two race distances: 10k or 5k, and the kids can participate in a 1-mile fun run. The event is open to runners of all ages and abilities.
"This event is a great opportunity for the community to come together, have fun and raise funds for some worthy causes," said Bull Run Rotary vice president Brian Snook. "We are grateful for the support of our sponsors and look forward to another successful event."
Registration for the event is open online at www.manassasrunwayrun.com or www.bishopsevents.com. The entry fee for the 10k is $50, the 5k is $35, and the 1-miler is $25. Participants will receive a commemorative t-shirt, finisher's medal and refreshments after the race.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.