Dumfries-based nonprofit Action in Community Through Service launched its app, Prince William Food Rescue, in August 2019 to ask residents to volunteer by driving and delivering donated items on a one-time or weekly basis.
Equipped with an app that includes a map and provides directions, users, known as “Food Rescue Heroes,” can look at available pick-up locations and a time frame before claiming the food rescue. Rescues take about 45 minutes to complete from start to finish, so they offer a flexible way to volunteer.
In the first year of the program, volunteers completed over 6,000 food rescues, said Aaron Tolson, Prince William Food Rescue’s program director. Rescuers collected, redistributed or delivered over 3 million pounds of food, worth over $5.2 million.
The program is now averaging about 300 food rescues a week, Tolson said, with over 360,000 pounds of food being processed. That includes over 6,000 boxes of produce, 480 cases of milk and 3,000 boxes of nonperishable food.
Prince William Volunteer, a local organization, helps organize volunteers for ACTS, Tolson said.
ACTS’ app was downloaded about 1,000 times before March with about 700 profiles created and 200 active users, Tolson said. Since the pandemic began, the app has now been downloaded a total of 2,000 times, with 1,600 profiles and 500 active food rescue heroes.
“A lot of people are looking for ways to help out the community,” Tolson said. “Because we distribute food with no contact, it provided a way to get out of the house.”
Because of impacts from the pandemic, ACTS has seen a dramatic increase in people who are in need of food and expects that to continue, he added. “So the need is definitely there.”
Before the pandemic, the Food Rescue Heroes would pick up food from community partners such as a grocery store and take it to ACTS or another nonprofit.
In March, ACTS adapted its app to also allow users to pick up and drop off food for people who are disabled or 70 years or older. Since April, food rescue heroes have made 760 direct deliveries to people who are disabled or elderly, Tolson said.
ACTS, which has served the community for 50 years, provides food to those in need through its Hunger Resource Center and also provides housing assistance, including temporary shelter and help finding permanent housing.
The nonprofit also provides financial assistance with utility bills to those in need and offers shelter, counseling, court advocacy and other services to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. It also has a thrift store that helps bring in money to the nonprofit and a helpline. Each year, ACTS assists about 80,000 people.
“We are always looking for more food rescue heroes,” Tolson said.
