Two of Prince William County’s earliest records were recently returned to the clerk of the Circuit Court after being stolen from a courthouse in Brentsville during the Civil War and withheld from the county by a northeastern book dealer in the early 20th Century.
The modern-day retrieval of the documents followed a colorful dispute nearly a century ago that was described by an official at the time to be “blackmail” against the county, according to documents.
“We are grateful that, after an arduous journey, these two books containing histories significant to Prince William County and the United States of America have returned to our office through the long-lasting efforts of our community and the Library of Virginia,” Clerk of the CIrcuit Court Jacqueline Smith said in a statement.
Earlier this year, the documents, contained in a large book that includes the county’s original deeds of land dating back to the early 1730s when Prince William was founded, were discovered to have been handed to the Library of Virginia in Richmond in the 1930s and preserved since.
The book also contains a Dumfries District Court order book from between 1798 and 1799.
The library delivered the original and rare volumes, color facsimiles and digital copies to Smith and the county in spring, according to county officials.
The documents will be available for viewing during the clerk's “Seals on Wheels'' tour, a mobile court services center where the public can receive the services of the clerk near their home and outside of the regular business hours of the court.
“We are overjoyed that as a part of our Seals on Wheels services the public will get a firsthand view of the earliest records in our County’s history,” Smith said in a news release.
‘No legal claim to it’
The acrimony centered around a collector from Rhode Island, a former Union state, who offered to return the documents to the county in exchange for a steep payment.
But a Prince William County Circuit Court clerk, sympathetic to the Confederate cause, refused to entertain the idea of buying back stolen documents in the possession of a Union man that rightfully belonged to the county.
The documents were uncovered with the help of Ron Turner, a Prince William Circuit Court volunteer with the Historic Records Room. A previous inventory of Prince William County’s historical records led Library of Virginia staffers Tracy Harter and Greg Crawford, along with the help of Turner, to confirm that the books were still missing from the court’s collections, county officials said in the release.
While available records indicate nobody knows exactly how the documents were lifted, a narrative excerpted from a 2008 book provided by Turner details through primary sources the saga leading up to the records being obtained by the state library.
During the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln authorized Union Army Generals, including Ulysses S. Grant, William Tecumseh Sherman and Philip Sheridan, to destroy the south’s civilian infrastructure in the Shenandoah Valley to weaken the Confederacy’s morale and economy in a bid to force an end to the war. That order, however, did not include authorization to destroy or steal public documents, but Prince William’s papers in question were somehow stolen from Brentsville.
There were so many losses from the courthouse during the time that Prince William was designated as a “Burned Records County,” meaning that documents from the pre-Civil War era were lost as a result of “intentional and/or unintentional damage or the unauthorized removal.” Among those that were taken was Deed Book “A,” the first recording of deeds after the founding of Prince William.
In March 1936, Wilmer Hall, a Virginia State Library librarian, notified Prince William’s Circuit Court clerk that James Tyson, a book dealer from Providence, Rhode Island – an Union state – claimed that he possessed the stolen collection of deeds and offered to sell it back to the county for $250, a hefty chunk of change at the time.
“In all possibility, this book was taken during the War between the States and that the recent possessors have no legal claim to it,” Hall wrote to Circuit Court Clerk George G. Tyler at the time. “However, it would cost more to maintain a suit to recover than the price at which the book is offered. Do you think your Board of Supervisors would be willing to appropriate the money to purchase this volume and return it to the county?”
Weeks later, Thomas G. Lion, the commonwealth’s attorney, sent a letter to book dealer Tyson pleading with him to return the deedbook to the county’s Circuit Court, its rightful owner.
“I make an appeal to you in behalf of Prince William County, which has the legal right to the possession of this volume, if you will not be patriotic enough to present said back to Prince William County,” Lion wrote.
‘Actual blackmail’
In May of 1936, Hall, the state librarian, said in a letter to Tyler that he was working to enlist financial support from “patriotic societies” to help raise money for the county to purchase back the book. Tyler replied, saying that the Board of Supervisors did not take action on Hall’s request that they appropriate tax dollars to pay for the book’s retrieval.
“Of course, I understand that my opinion in the matter has not been asked for but if I may be allowed to state I am not in favor of paying anything for this book as it belongs to us already and anyone in whose possession it is is in honor bound to return it to us,” Tyler said.
The librarian indicated in another letter to a Manassas woman, Lulu Metz, that while the documents should be returned without being paid for, taking that tack in his experience has led to the disappearance of records altogether. Because of the county’s delay in securing funds to pay the book dealer, Hall, fearing the documents would be lost forever, told Tyler that he was planning for the library and other funders to raise money to purchase it back for the county.
Tyler forcefully rebutted in opposition to Hall’s plan. “... while I am not replying to [Hall’s previous letter] as Clerk of the Court, but simply as a citizen and a son of a confederate veteran. I think we of the South are making a moral surrender whenever we buy back public records which were unlawfully taken from us and which belong to us just as much as they did during and before the war.”
Tyler continued: “Of course we were overpowered and compelled to make a physical surrender, but I think that our loyalty to our cause should prevent us from submitting to what is actual blackmail. I should certainly like to have the book back where it belongs, but much rather do without it forever than pay for it under such circumstances.”
He proceeded to send a letter to U.S. Rep. Howard W. Smith, asking if Congress would legislate that records taken during the Civil War be returned to their lawful owners. Smith said it was unlikely.
A month later, George H.S. King, of Richmond, sent a letter to Manassas resident Rev. Murphy Taylor, saying that an unnamed man purchased the county’s deed book and returned it to the state, but ensured it did not return to Prince William County. “I am indeed sorry that Mr. Tyler took the attitude that he did concerning the matter and that the other officials so closely followed his leadership,” King said, referencing the Circuit Court clerk’s refusal to buy back the documents.
Tyler, after learning of the documents’ sale and that they had been sent to the state library, dug his heels in deeper. “I, as an individual and a son of a Confederate Veteran, regard the proposition of the dealer who offered the book for $250 as a matter of blackmail and would rather do without the book than submit to such a moral surrender,” he said in a letter to a Tennessee woman.
