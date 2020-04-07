Titou Phommachanh, one of the region’s earliest public COVID-19 patients, is finally recovering at home after more than three weeks in the hospital.
Titou returned to his home in Manassas April 2, after treatment at Inova Fairfax Hospital since he was first hospitalized March 11 and diagnosed four days later.
When Titou entered the hospital, the state had confirmed just six people hospitalized with COVID-19. On Tuesday, there were 589 patients with the coronavirus and 594 additional patients waiting on testing results, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
Amanda Phommachanh, who has been married to Titou for 12 years, told InsideNoVa Tuesday her husband received two negative COVID-19 test results in the days before he was sent home.
“He wouldn’t wish this on anybody,” she said about her husband.
She said he is recovering from the physical trauma of having fought and survived the virus, and she’s learned he’s also having to recover emotionally from being that close to death, including nightmares.
He’s worried that Amanda may catch the virus when she heads out to the grocery store, she said.
Amanda said her husband is regaining some of his strength every day, such as walking up the stairs assisted. He is receiving in-home care as he recovers from his hospitalization.
“We will get through this,” she said. “No question; we will. It’s just going to take time.”
She said their daughters, ages 6, 7 and 9, are excited to have him home.
The family had a sign in the front yard that read, “Welcome home dad #TITOUTOUGH.”
‘QUICK AND HARD’
The couple returned from a three-day trip to New York on March 1. Three days later, Amanda said her husband started having flu-like symptoms. After more than a week of only flu-like symptoms, Titou began experiencing respiratory problems that came “quick and hard,” Amanda told InsideNoVA during the earliest days of his treatment.
Titou was put on a ventilator and an external machine that oxygenated his blood and underwent treatment with an experimental 10-day treatment before his condition eventually improved.
Amanda and the couple’s daughters have remained at home since March 11. Their eldest daughter tested positive for coronavirus March 17, but neither she, her sisters or Amanda have shown symptoms.
Amanda has applied on Titou’s behalf to see if he can donate plasma to the American Red Cross, she said Tuesday.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration asked the Red Cross to assist in identifying people who have recovered from coronavirus to donate plasma and manage the distribution of plasma to patients at hospitals, according to the Red Cross.
This convalescent plasma is being evaluated as treatment for patients seriously ill with COVID-19, the Red Cross noted. Historically, convalescent plasma has been used as a potentially lifesaving treatment when new diseases or infections develop, and no treatments or vaccines were available.
