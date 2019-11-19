Alpha Phi Alpha veterans share experiences in military

The veterans of Alpha Phi Alpha Eastern Region had a Veterans Day Luncheon with Lt Governor Justin Fairfax at the All American Steakhouse, 5594 Ashland Community Sq, Manassas, VA 20112. Lt Governor Fairfax thanked each member for their service in the military and their community. We had 32 members at the Luncheon. During the Luncheon each member talked about their experience in the military and their most memorable moment in the military. Mr. Kenneth Wright, Chairman of Alpha East Military Affairs Committee, organized the event.
The Mission of the Eastern Region Military Affairs Committee is to advocate on behalf of and promote the interests of military and veteran brothers, and to mentor and develop our young military leaders. The committee has five primary goals: (1) Recognition of Alpha Brothers serving and those who have served in the Armed Forces of U.S.A.; (2) Establishment of a military presence at all Regional and District Conventions; (3) Establishment of active and functional District Military Affairs Committees; (4) Aggressive Reclamation Efforts to target: military brothers, senior military brothers, and college students (Vets & ROTC); and (5) Establish communication with and provide support to brothers deployed overseas (operational/combat).
COMMITTEE GOALS / DESIRED OUTCOMES
1. District Military Representative Appointments: Ensure District Military Chairs are appointed in all seven Districts. District Representative will regularly communicate as a member of the Regional Military Affairs Committee.
2. District Military Affairs Committees Created: Ensure each District establishes active and functional District Military Affairs Committees to support the interests of Military and Veterans in their Districts and communicate with the Regional Military Affairs Committee.
3. Communication: Conduct Quarterly teleconferences to discuss Goals/Objectives and progression of District Committee Chairs to assist with the establishing the Strategic Focus for the Regional and National Military Affairs.
4. ERC: Ensure all military brothers active, retired and veterans are appropriately recognized during all Regional and District conventions.
5. Reclamation: Establish an aggressive Military Reclamation and Senior Military Official Engagement Strategy to specifically target: active and inactive military brothers, active and inactive senior military brothers, and college students (support for brothers transitioning to the military (officer/enlisted), support for Veteran Brothers on campus & mentoring for brothers in ROTC/Service Academies).
6. Holiday Messages: Ensure messages are sent to all military brothers on patriotic federal holidays. Sharing of information on Veterans Day and Memorial Day to include all the benefits offered to Veterans on those days.
7. Deployed Brothers: Establish program aimed at communication with and supporting brothers deployed operationally or in combat theaters.
8. Sphinx Magazine: Regularly submit articles to the Sphinx Magazine dedicated to ER military affairs.
A message that was sent out by our Eastern Regional Vice President Lucien Metellus:
On the occasion of this Veterans Day, let us remember the unconditional service, honor, pride and the freedom that our Alpha brothers who have served by paying respect and homage to their great sacrifices.
In many times past, our Alpha brothers have answered the call to serve in our nation's military and have taking that oath to protect and defend this country and to proudly wear the uniform. The price our brothers have paid in blood, sweat and tears must never be forgotten.
To all of our veterans past and current, Alpha East salutes you for being among the best that our nation has to offer.
Happy Veterans Day
