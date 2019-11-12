America Recycles Day events in Prince William Nov. 15

Prince William County Solid Waste staff and Keep Prince William Beautiful (KPWB) staff and volunteers will host several “I Recycle” pledge events Friday, Nov. 15, as they join thousands of recycling events across the country as part of America Recycles Day, a national initiative of Keep America Beautiful.
Representatives will be at the Chinn Park Library, Bull Run Regional Library, the McCoart Administration Building and the Development Services Building from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be recycling information and activities. Residents can take the “I Recycle” pledge and enter a drawing to win prizes, including a $300 REI gift card and $500 grant to a local school’s K-12 environmental program.
“In mid-October we always host a large recycling education event at the Prince William County landfill in support of America Recycles Day. We also partner with KPWB and host these smaller events on November 15 to keep the importance of recycling and buying recycled products on everyone’s mind,” said Deborah Campbell, communications specialist for the Solid Waste Division.
Prince William area residents can sign the recycling pledge at the library event or visit https://americarecyclesday.org/pledge/ and take the pledge on line by Nov. 20.
The goal is to get people recycling in every aspect of their lives – at home, at work and on the go. “For the past seven years, a Prince William entrant has won a regional prize. In 2018, Prince William residents won both prizes. A Pattie Elementary School student won the K-12 prizes and a Bristow resident that made her pledge on-line won the $300 gift card!” Campbell noted.
For more information about recycling and proper waste disposal in Prince William County visit www.pwcgov.org/trashandrecycling and check out the new A to Z Waste Disposal Guide.
Held since 1997, America Recycles Day is the only nationally recognized day and coast-to-coast community driven awareness campaign dedicated to promoting and celebrating recycling in the United States.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.