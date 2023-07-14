The future of data center development across Prince William County remains uncertain in the aftermath of contentious primary races for chair of the Board of County Supervisors that placed their proliferation front and center.
Deshundra Jefferson, a political outsider who has criticized tech development in the county, stunned the political landscape by defeating well-financed incumbent Ann Wheeler, a data center proponent, in the Democratic primary for chair. Republican Brentsville District Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, another data center critic, easily secured her party’s backing in the nominating contest.
Regardless of which candidate carries the election in November, it seems certain that new leadership will take a decidedly different tack toward data center development than the current board, which set its sights on ambitious tech projects in recent years to boost commercial tax revenue in the county.
Since 2019, when Wheeler was elected chair, Prince William has nearly doubled its tax revenue from data centers, which now accounts for a substantial portion of the county’s core commercial tax base, according to data provided by the Prince William County Department of Economic development.
Last year, data centers accounted for more than $101 million in tax revenue for the county, up more than 1,535% from where the county was in 2012 when the industry began taking off.
Campaigns on data center limits
Neither chair candidate is entirely opposed to the high-tech hubs, but each has campaigned on keeping their construction away from residential zones and rural landscapes.
“Certainly I’m going to work with the industry, but I’ve been clear throughout this campaign … we’ve got to find more acceptable places to put them,” Jefferson said in an interview. “We cannot put a data center everywhere.”
But neither candidate has offered clear definitions for where they would permit development.
Jefferson wants to formulate a specific policy to govern data center spread by reassessing the county’s Comprehensive Plan. “I’d rather have a comprehensive policy rather than [decide on] a case-by-case basis,” she said.
Lawson said the county must “pause, go back to square one” and allow the data center working group to create “new parameters that protect residents.”
“Under my leadership as chair, we’ll have an accountable and balanced approach to data center development that puts Prince William County residents first,” she said in a statement.
Lawson continued by criticizing the current board, saying, “The data center industry has turned Prince William County upside down. Some have made egregious requests knowing Chair Wheeler and her Democrat majority gives them the red carpet treatment. This must stop. They’ve run roughshod over residents’ legitimate concerns such as noise and location.”
Still, data center proponents continue to advance pre-existing plans to reshape swaths of land in western Prince William with tech development.
Residents of rural Sanders Lane are moving forward with an effort to assemble and sell their properties to a data center developer, closely resembling what transpired on nearby Pageland Lane that led to the controversial PW Digital Gateway proposal. The Digital Gateway calls for up to 27 million square feet of data centers across 2,100 acres.
While it seems unlikely that Jefferson or Lawson, both of whom oppose the Digital Gateway, would support the Sanders Lane effort, leaders of the movement argue tech hubs could be the solution to building a more robust commercial tax base to ease the tax burden on residents.
Digital Gateway delay?
Jefferson and Lawson have called on Wheeler to hold off on a final Digital Gateway vote until after the election when a new board is sworn in, but the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday shot down a Lawson-backed proposal to delay major land-use decisions until a new board is sworn in next year.
Data center industry experts said it’s too soon to prognosticate what the primary results might mean for Prince William moving forward.
“Data centers are the backbone of the modern economy, and the digital services data centers support are central to our lives,” Josh Levy, president of the industry group Data Center Coalition, said in a statement to InsideNoVa. “Individuals and organizations of all sizes rely on data centers every day for services like telehealth, video conferencing, e-commerce, government services, and entertainment. Data centers provide substantial economic, philanthropic and community benefits, and are committed to supporting the communities where their teams live and work.”
Levy, who declined to speak on the record about industry implications following the primary, continued, “In Prince William County, this includes over $100 million in local tax revenue in 2023 to help fund schools and other essential government services. The industry prioritizes maintaining an open, active and collaborative dialogue with elected officials and candidates for office, their constituents and other community stakeholders about the data center industry and the communities where our members locate and invest.”
County acting as ‘ombudsman’
Christina Winn, executive director of the county’s economic development department, said the election’s results bear no impact on how her office plans to conduct business moving forward. She described the county’s role in data center procurement as an “ombudsman.”
Companies seek Prince William as a development destination rather than economic development officials luring them in, Winn said. The economic development office simply helps companies become established once they’ve received the green light from elected officials.
“We’re not out there actively recruiting data centers,” Winn said. “We’re not going to trade shows and so forth … We help facilitate, so if they’ve come in and they bought land or they’re building something, we just really act as kind of a resource to help them get through the building process.”
Winn’s office concentrates its efforts on targeting other industries like biotechnology firms, which require more work to cultivate than data centers. That’s in the name of building economic diversification to create market resiliency in the face of headwinds like a pandemic. Winn emphasized the county is not working to emulate the data center industry in surrounding counties.
“With our location near Loudoun, or data center alley, there has been kind of a natural [evolution] where we’ve had data centers come into our market, so we don’t have to go out and recruit them because they already see the advantages of Prince William County as a location,” Winn said.
“When you ask questions like, ‘What’s going to change?,’ [the answer] is nothing,” she said. “We’re still going to be an ombudsman.”
Winn said the county’s residential tax base is growing at roughly the same rate as the commercial tax base that helps fund public services.
But if data center development becomes more limited in the future as Jefferson and Lawson have proposed, it raises questions of what will replace the tax dollars.
“We have to work harder to continue to diversify our economy,” Winn said.
Jefferson proposed raising the current commercial tax rate on existing data centers to bring Prince William in line with neighboring counties, which would provide an immediate financial benefit to the county and potentially make up for lost projections of how much revenue new development could bring in.
“Why are we valuing ourselves so much less?” she said.
(3) comments
Jefferson did not defeat wheeler. Jefferson knows nothing . Wheeler beat herself as she is a narcissist and didn’t consider citizens.
Put the data centers in commercial industrial parks where they belong. Curb future development as PWc has little space anymore.
The new County Board leadership will increase the tax rate and thus revenue from data centers operating and approved. They will no longer be built next to residential communities, schools, & parks (particularly National Parks). Educated Patriot sounds neither educated nor patriotic ... just the usual condescending lecture that everyone else lives in some fantasy land dreaming of looking out their kitchen window to see the cows and sheep, needing to be instructed by those who know better. The voters decided a new direction will be taken. Christina Winn has no "economic diversification" skill and has never displayed such. She and her office simply take calls and direct data center developer traffic to the nearest approving authority. She's needs to go when the house cleaning begins 2024. It'll save taxpayers a lot when that office gets moved to the basement and someone who actually knows how to diversity a local economy takes over.
Data Centers are far more important and economically essential than the agriculture they will replace. They will NOT be building them in "industrial areas." They will be built in rural areas just like we have seen in every other state. If we won't take them, Prince Edward County and Wise County will be more than happy to accept the tax revenue and jobs (as they currently have neither). Just don't complain when your property taxes continue to grow at rates higher than inflation (to directly correlate with the cost of education and first responders). Nor should you be surprised when high density housing (which at least pays real taxes unlike underutilized farmland) replaces proposed data center sites. Decisions have consequences.
