Andrew Miller creates award-winning turf management program at Brentsville High

For Andrew Miller, director of Brentsville High School’s turf management program, the grass has always been greener in his own backyard than anywhere else.
Miller, a 2013 graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School, once dreamed of a professional baseball career.
But when he realized those dreams were not going to be realized, he plotted a new course that would allow him to stay involved with sports after a conversation with his high school biology teacher, Richard Smith, who told him about Virginia Tech’s turf management program.
“At first, I was like, ‘There’s a major for that?’ and he told me there was,” Miller recalled. Miller verified it with his older brother, John, who was already working in the industry, and at that point, Miller knew that major was for him.
“I thought then that I could see myself doing this for the rest of my life,” Miller said.
Soon thereafter, Miller attended the Sports Turf Managers Association’s national conference in Denver, Colo., in 2014 while a student at Virginia Tech and responded to a job posting from the New York Mets seeking groundskeeping help. Head groundskeeper Matt Brown hired him to help manicure the grass at Citi Field.
Eventually, Brown got the same job with the Pittsburgh Pirates, and Miller moved with him to become the assistant groundskeeper at PNC Park and eventually also groomed the field at Heinz Field for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Despite being a baseball fanatic, Miller called this job his favorite overall, just because of the cachet that came with working for a National Football League team.
Meanwhile, Miller, whose father, John, is principal of Stonewall Jackson Middle School and who has several other family members who teach in Prince William County, began to consider his next steps as graduation approached. In 2016, just after his graduation from Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s in turf management and just before he earned a master’s in agricultural management from Tech, Miller found himself meeting with Prince William County Schools’ director of career and technical education, Doug Wright.
“It was sort of by accident. I don’t know why or how I was in this meeting,” Miller said. “We had a two-hour conversation where he asked me things like, ‘What would you do in this situation?’ or ‘What do you think about that?’”
After the meeting, Wright told Miller, who was dressed in a polo shirt and shorts and had shoulder-length hair at the time, to step outside for about five minutes. When Wright called him back in, he told him he had an interview with Brentsville principal Kat Meints.
“I was thinking, ‘What?’ I wasn’t even applying [and] didn’t have a resume,” Miller said. “But she [Meints] told me not to worry about it and we talked for two more hours. Then I met with the activities director [Seth Cameron] and before I knew it, I had a teaching job.”
Miller said he was slated to replace a retiring teacher, and Meints and Cameron were looking for a new teacher with new ideas. Out of those conversations, the turf management program at Brentsville was born. A total of 30 students came to Brentsville, some from out of the attendance zone, because the program is not offered at any other school in Prince William.
Miller’s program earned three different awards recently. First, the program earned an award for its football field from the TMSA group, in which it was competing with over 600 other applications.
The program also won the National Field of Excellence award from Pioneer Athletics for its football field. Finally, the program won the Stars and Stripes award for its field painting “Friday Nights in Small Town USA” from the TMSA. Miller will accept the award at the group’s conference in West Palm Beach, Fla., later this year.
Miller said he enjoys his job, especially the opportunity to help students make a path for themselves after high school. The program has 30 interns serving at places such as Pfitzner Stadium, Audi Field (home of DC United) and the Robert Trent Jones Golf Course in Gainesville.
“This program gives kids who might otherwise struggle in school an opportunity to pursue further education in college,” Miller said. “They see this as an opportunity to turn their lives around and actually attend college where they might otherwise wouldn’t. I love my job, but I never in a thousand years dreamed I would ever be doing something like this when I started out.”
