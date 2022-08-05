I’m at that awkward age when personal inventory is part of my morning routine. I walk a little slower, hurt a little more and see a little blurrier with every passing day. Those are to be expected and certainly beat the alternative of not waking up every morning.
Modern medicine keeps people my age alive and functioning. Thanks to intraocular implants for cataracts, hearing aids, an artificial hip, a host of pills and a pacemaker, I can see, hear, walk, and… well… live. I “flatlined” a couple of times in 2006, so every breath is a bonus.
What I worry most about is losing my mind to dementia or Alzheimer’s. While modern medicine has found “parts and pills” for many of the things that ail us, a cure or even a treatment for dementia and Alzheimer’s still eludes us.
Dennis Alborn, my brother, started showing symptoms of Alzheimer’s in his early 70s. I remember taking him, my sister and one of his daughters for ice cream at a Dairy Queen in Iowa just before he passed away. I’m not sure he actually knew who we were. Dennis was 73 when he finally passed as one more victim of a disease with no cure. I’m 74.
Every time I forget a name, walk into a room and forget why, or stretch to remember a detail when writing this column, I wonder if my destiny is to join him. I check in with my neurologist once a year. She advises that my symptoms are part of the normal aging process and always gives me a memory test. I scored 100%. I’ll keep seeing her. Although there is no cure, there are some medications that help manage the symptoms.
Tom DeBaggio, a Northern Virginia gardener and author, documented his Alzheimer’s journey in the book “Losing My Mind.” This disease’s impact on family, the healthcare system and society is profound.
My brother had a loving family who took care of him at the end. Djuna, one of his daughters, moved Dennis to a facility near her home in Iowa. The end was not pretty. He stopped eating and spent his last week in bed on the slow path to the end.
The quote in DeBaggio’s book that struck me most is: “I am a citizen of a country that has sent mankind to the moon. It is sadly ironic but that is all medical science can do, when we spend billions to send men into outer space to look at rocks.”
I agree.
The first duty of any government is the safety and security of those it governs. Every time I see billions go to space exploration, foreign governments, military campaigns against enemies who don’t represent a threat to the homeland, boondoggles, earmarks, whatever, I wonder why those who govern don’t focus on the health and lives of those they represent first.
I consider myself lucky to have made it to the ripe old age of 74 and understand my health is better than that of many people my age. I am grateful for the parts and pills that keep me going, happy to still be alive (that “flatlined” thing) and hope research continues in all areas. The thought of following my brother and others in a descent into mental oblivion haunts me. I know I am not alone.
I was going to write an astoundingly witty and original close, but I forgot what it was.
Al Alborn is an award-winning columnist and member of the Virginia Press Association. His column appears every other week. You can learn more about Al on LinkedIn.
