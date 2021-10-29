The exit from Afghanistan was messy. We tried to get as many of our Afghan allies and their families out of the country as possible. They left their homes with what they were wearing and could carry. I can only imagine what getting off the plane at Dulles International Airport must have felt like. Now, we have to help them settle in and move on.
There are a lot of moving parts in this effort to help our allies. I talked to Maggie Zargarpur, the program manager for the Muslim Association of Virginia’s role in making those moving parts fit together. She is coordinating the efforts of local groups, businesses and around 100 volunteers to receive, organize, sort and prepare donations for distribution.
Zargarpur, the daughter of Jake Zarpargur, shared that because the Afghans were settled on U.S. military bases, the short-term logistics of feeding, clothing and providing healthcare had to be dealt with. Pregnant women came with babies that would need to be delivered. Kids are still kids who want to learn and need to play. The sick and elderly need medical care. I suspect that post-traumatic stress disorder, common among military veterans, is a big issue in these families.
Once settled into some semblance of normalcy, the next challenge is housing and jobs. Some come with easily transferable skills. Others may have language barriers. Among any population, there will be entrepreneurs who will quickly figure out how to provide some product or service our community needs. They will create jobs, use their skills, contribute to our tax base and provide income for housing.
Ideally, our Afghan allies and their families will be resettled in communities that already have a large population of fellow countrymen and women. Zargarpur shared that Virginia has one of the largest Afghan populations in the United States. It can be safe to assume many will choose to remain in Northern Virginia because of a familiar culture to ease assimilation, along with local support.
Zargarpur shared that many faith-based, secular and government groups are working together to help take care of and resettle our Afghan allies and their families. The Muslim Association of Virginia is headquartered at the Dar Al Noor Islamic Community Center on Hoadly Road. The association works closely with the Virginia Council of Muslim Organizations, a partner of the Virginia Interfaith Center. Dar Al Noor is the designated collection site for donations of goods or money.
Zargarpur paused a moment and reflected on the community support for this project. She noted the high level of participation among businesses, groups and individuals who live in Prince William County to help our newest residents. It struck me as a test of our diverse community’s heart, soul and spirit. We passed.
A lot of husbands, wives, sons, daughters, friends and neighbors made it home because of the assistance our Afghan allies provided. Now they need help from us. Needs change with the supply chain and the seasons.
Our friends and allies in Afghanistan helped us when we needed it. Now, they need a little help from their friends here in the United States. They can count this old vet among their friends. Welcome to America.
Al Alborn is an award-winning columnist and member of the Virginia Press Association. His column appears every other week. You can learn more about Al at www.alborn.net and LinkedIn.
