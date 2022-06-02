I contacted 1st Sgt. Darren Hadro, supervisor of the Prince William County Police Department’s Traffic Unit (Special Operations Bureau), to find out. Hadro was eager to talk about his BMWs, the officers who ride them and their mission.
The Traffic Unit, more commonly known as “Motors,” is a high visibility unit. Whether sitting on dangerous curves with radar detectors, directing traffic at a crash scene, or engaging in an education campaign, the Motors are hard to miss. Motor officers are usually the highlight of any parade, public event or escort service.
Hadro introduced me to two motor officers – Rob Minnick and Justin Bonner. Gone were the big Harleys I remember. They were standing by their BMW R 1250 RT-P motorcycles. Their names and badge numbers are painted on the side of their rides.
These guys know their motorcycles. While there is a lot of nostalgia surrounding the Harleys, the BMW is a superior motorcycle in every respect. It has an anti-lock braking system, 136 horsepower, digital engine control, laptop hookup, on-board radar that works in all directions and more. The adjustable push-button wind guard control is a neat feature.
The biggest takeaway Minnick and Bonner shared is that these motorcycles require less maintenance. That means more time on the road and more protection for our community.
The Prince William police are following a national trend to switch to BMWs. They join the Virginia State Police, Alexandria, Winchester, Metro D.C. and other law enforcement organizations in the move. These motorcycles are just a lot more comfortable and safer than the Harleys.
It’s not that easy to become a motor officer. You have to serve in the police department for at least two years before applying, survive an interview process and complete rigorous hands-on training at the department’s Motor School. Once a police officer makes the Traffic Unit, training never stops. Officers train once a month and qualify once a year. Most of the members of the Traffic Unit are master police officers.
The dealer who provides the bikes, Morton’s BMW Motorcycles in Fredericksburg, delivers turnkey machines ready to put on the road. The need for most in-house maintenance went away because dealer maintenance is part of the package delivered by Morton’s.
Maybe I’m not too old for a couple more runs down Skyline Drive. I always imagined myself following Peter Fonda’s footsteps riding around on a big Harley like he did in “Easy Rider.” The safety features and comfort on the new BMWs make them an attractive ride. But I’ll wait for my other hip replacement and maybe a little knee work before I write a check.
Hand salute to Motor Officer Chris Yung who lost his life while riding his motorcycle in the line of duty on Dec. 31, 2012. Yung’s badge number, 4887, is prominently displayed on every motorcycle in the Traffic Unit. Law enforcement officers never forget those who gave all while protecting the rest of us.
Neither should we.
Al Alborn is an award-winning columnist and member of the Virginia Press Association. His column appears every other week. You can learn more about Al on LinkedIn.
(1) comment
Al, I think a more relevant question is why don’t you use American made products or at least American companies to supply your gear? Everything is foreign from BMWs to glock pistols. Disgusting.
