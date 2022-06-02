Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Sunshine this morning. Increasing clouds with thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 87F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 64F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.