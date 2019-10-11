The Artists’ Undertaking Gallery in Occoquan is presenting “Can’t Get Any Wilder” through Nov. 4.
The exhibit features photography by Gerry Gantt of Fairfax, oil and acrylic paintings by Steve Myles of Reston and fused glass by David and Dale Barnes of Sterling.
A Meet the Artists reception will be held Saturday, Oct. 19, from 1-5 p.m.
The gallery is open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is located at 309 Mill St.
For more, call 703-494-0584 or email info@artistsundertaking.com.
