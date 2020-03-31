At home with COVID-19: Family struggles to get coronavirus tests, thermometers

Dumfries resident James Higgins started feeling sick March 9 on a snowboarding trip in Idaho. It wasn’t until March 27 that he learned he had COVID-19.

His wife, Sharrelle Higgins, 53, told InsideNoVa on Monday that she is also sick and received a COVID-19 test Friday. She said she was told the results could take a week or longer to return. She is concerned about the virus, because she has diabetes and her husband has high blood pressure — two risk factors that make them more likely to face complications with the coronavirus.

The couple, who have been married 28 years, are at home with their 17-year-old son, but living separately as much as possible, Sharrelle said. After she found out her husband tested positive, she and her son began a 14-day quarantine in case they have the virus as well.

They don't have any protective personal gear, such as masks or gloves, she said. She hasn’t been able to find cleaning supplies such as Lysol or Clorox “in a 50-mile radius.”

“We need three separate thermometers,” she said. “I’ve had a fever. My husband has a fever.”

Her son can’t monitor his temperature. She stopped at a CVS while she was in Arlington to get tested for COVID-19, but the store didn’t have any thermometers.

“A friend ordered one online and it will get here Thursday,” she said.

Sharrelle Higgins said her husband visited urgent care multiple times and the emergency room twice. On March 12, he was diagnosed with the flu and told to remain quarantined at home.

On March 19, he was told at the emergency room that he has pneumonia.

Despite his symptoms — fever, chills, coughing — medical staff have told him he couldn't get a test for coronavirus due to a limited number of tests.

James received the test last week after Sharrelle posted on Facebook about their difficulties.

Sharrelle said she thought it was ridiculous that it was so difficult to get her husband tested for COVID-19. Her son, who has asthma, can’t get tested even though he’s been exposed to his dad, because he doesn’t have any symptoms, she said.

At a news conference Monday, Virginia Department of Health officials said there isn’t widespread testing due to national supply chain shortages keeping hospitals and private labs from being able to offer more tests.

For now, the family is trying to get through each day, separately.

“It’s extremely difficult with the three of us in the house,” Sharrelle said. “We still have to cook. We are all on a rotation schedule to get in the kitchen. You try to sanitize as you go.”