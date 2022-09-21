A mixed-use complex in Independent Hill has been approved.
At its meeting last week, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors approved a request to rezone 69 acres between Dumfries and Bristow roads from agricultural to planned mixed residential.
Elm Street Development of McLean submitted the proposal in 2018 and initially wanted to construct 210 residential units with 219,000 square feet of commercial and office development. The property is sandwiched between Dumfries and Bristow roads east of Independent Hill Drive.
In May, the Planning Commission recommended denial of the application for a variety of reasons, including the density.
Since that meeting, the applicant has addressed the majority of the commission’s concerns and reduced the units to 197.
County staff recommended approval and commended the plan for largely meeting the goals of the Independent Hill Small Area Plan. The plan, approved early last year, covers about 544 acres of land near the Prince William County Landfill, Colgan High School and the Prince William Forest Park. It calls for a mix of commercial and residential uses in the area.
Of the 197 units, 10 will be designated as affordable housing for people making 80% of the area median income.
