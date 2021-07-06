Detecting child abuse often requires a keen sense from a trained adult. A child might subtly hint at something to a teacher, or a pediatrician might notice visible signs of neglect or abuse during a check-up. Sometimes, a family friend overhears something troubling.
But as with so many parts of life in the spring and summer of 2020, those signs of child abuse were often hidden from public view.
Now, social services departments across the Prince William region are staffing up to keep pace with a surge in child protective service (CPS) calls. After an initial drop in reports at the start of the pandemic, numbers have climbed back to pre-COVID levels in some places and surpassed them in others.
Across the state, educators are the biggest source of CPS calls, and when schools closed and other public settings shuttered at the start of the pandemic, calls dropped precipitously. In Prince William County, February 2020 saw 465 CPS calls, followed by 361 in March and then just 192 in April, the lowest number of the year. At the end of the year, calls began to pick back up and by March of this year they had reached 400 again.
In Manassas Park, which didn’t provide monthly numbers, Social Services Director Randi Knights told InsideNoVa that call volumes are actually higher than they were before the pandemic. “Being at an agency for 15 years, [we’re] seeing that we definitely have more calls and more cases than I’ve seen.”
As a result, the city added funding for an in-home CPS specialist to its budget for fiscal year 2022, which begins July 1.
Social services staff in Manassas, where most high schoolers remained virtual for the entire school year and the bulk of younger students weren’t allowed back into schools until the end of the spring semester, say that they haven’t seen calls return to pre-pandemic levels. But workers are preparing for more.
“We know that the calls went down during the pandemic because the kids weren’t visible and they weren’t in school,” said Michele Gehr, the city’s director of social services. “But once they get back in school, does that look like a lot more CPS reports?”
Adult calls increase
Meanwhile, Manassas is battling a different problem. At the same time CPS calls went down, adult protective service calls went up. In its fiscal year 2022 budget, Manassas funded three new full-time social services positions, including what’s now being considered a hybrid child and adult protective services position that would be added to the four case workers the department has for both populations.
Prince William County staff noted that not all CPS calls turn out to be valid reports of abuse. In Virginia, most reports result in “family assessments,” which the state defines as “an alternative response which includes engaging with the family to assess the strengths and needs of the children and families.”
During the year that ended June 30, 2020, 33,380 CPS reports were completed statewide, with 23,826 resulting in family assessments, 6,265 declared unfounded and 3,789 declared founded. Of the founded reports, the majority stemmed from physical neglect. Just over a quarter were from physical abuse, and in about 10% of the cases, maltreatment was due to sexual abuse.
The county’s Department of Social Services is undertaking two big projects aimed at child welfare and CPS investigations. In December last year, the department built a new six-person CPS unit working exclusively at night. Phyllis Jennings-Holt, the county’s assistant director of protective services, said about 25% of CPS calls come in between 5 p.m. and 8 a.m., and investigators are expected to complete their investigation in 45 to 60 days.
‘Emergency duty is just hell’
Previously, CPS investigators had to be ready to go out on a call at all different times of the day and night. If the police were investigating an allegation of child abuse, a CPS investigator had to be in tow, regardless of whether that staffer had worked the previous day or would be needed in court the next morning. With the new night team, case workers will no longer need to rotate being on call for emergency service.
“It’s not just the percentage, it is the complexity of the call. And the complexity of the call is really what can wear you out because it just doesn’t stop then. You still have to go through the process of the investigation … on top of the other cases you have,” Jennings-Holt told InsideNoVa.
With hours and paperwork piling up for some, the week-long emergency duty shifts were making an already emotionally taxing job just as physically demanding. Jennings-Holt estimates that the average CPS worker typically stays on the job from about 18 months to two years.
“That lends itself to burnout, that lends itself to a problem with staff retention, that lends itself to quality of work,” she added. “So after looking at our retention rate and talking with staff, looking at the data … when you do an exit interview, which HR will do, they’ll say, ‘Hey, I love Prince William, it’s a great place to work … but you know, emergency duty is just hell, it’s hell.”
County funds new center
By the end of this year, the county is also planning a dedicated space for child protective services. Prince William’s budget funds a new “Child Advocacy Center” inside the Ferlazzo government building in Woodbridge. Staffing the center will be two therapists and two forensic investigators, as well as administrative workers to help with case management.
When a CPS call is received, a screener first evaluates whether the incident is a “valid complaint.” If it is, a referral is made to a CPS manager for assignment and investigation. The new facility will centralize the latter process for child victims and families needing help. Currently, interviews mostly take place at a police station or social services offices. But examinations may occur at the hospital, and subsequent treatment services can take place at yet another location.
“The purpose is for children who have been impacted by abuse and their caretaker to not have to go to different places to get service,” Jennings-Holt said. “And it also prevents the child from having to tell their story over and over again to different people. We don’t want to retraumatize children by us trying to do our jobs.”
It should help not only the county but also Manassas and Manassas Park, which can schedule interviews there. Currently, the two cities often have to send children to Fairfax County for investigation or examination.
Gehr said there’s some consideration of eventually entering into a joint services agreement with the county that would govern the center. Until then, she said, it should make investigations slightly easier for the city, especially when the fall rolls around and kids are back in schools.
“I anticipate that as kids return to the classrooms full time, you’re going to start seeing an increase, but you know, maybe not,” Gehr said. “I have no way of knowing until we actually get in there and start getting the calls. But everybody’s kind of bracing for impact.”
