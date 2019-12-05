While construction continues on a large mixed-use development called Townsquare at Dumfries, just off northbound U.S. Route 1, the town council recently approved a site plan for 105 townhomes next to the development.
Community Housing Partners began building 227 apartments at 17900 Triangle Road in January. Expected to be completed by the end of 2020, the units will be for residents who qualify for affordable housing.
Community Housing Partners has sold the site for the second phase of the project, at 17966 Old Triangle Road, to K. Hovnanian Homes.
On Nov. 19, the town council approved the site plan for 105 townhomes. A construction timeline for the townhomes has not been determined, but work should begin early next year.
Will Capers, the town’s planning and community development director, said the property has been rezoned for mixed use after previously being zoned general business. The new zoning will allow for a mix of residential and commercial uses.
The third phase of the development is set to include a senior community and commercial development, although no site plan has been submitted for that part of the project.
The first phase, the 227 apartments, is an estimated $55 million development. Michael Sutphin, spokesperson for Community Housing Partners, said the apartment complex will accept federal housing assistance vouchers and will consider residents based on household size and yearly income. For example, a two-person household can qualify with a combined annual income of less than $58,260. The complex will have one-, two- and three-bedroom units in six buildings. The buildings will be three to four stories tall.
Townsquare at Dumfries will include a walking trail, a community center with computers, a dog-grooming station and a kitchen area.
