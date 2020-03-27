Pleas for personal protective equipment from doctors, nurses and first responders throughout the region are driving some residents to take matters into their own hands. In Manassas, one woman is using her social distancing free time to do what she can, constructing protective face masks for those in need of the critical supplies.
A month ago, Christina Brooks was designing costumes and sets as a manager for the Manassas Ballet Theatre. Now, her days are spent cutting cotton swatches and HEPA vacuum filters to meet a growing number of requests from local nurses, EMT workers and even gas station employees.
A nurse in Fairfax that Brooks knew through the ballet first brought up the idea. Her colleagues were getting concerned about their stock of protective equipment, and she wondered if Brooks’s crafting skills could be turned to masks, a small-scale parallel to the state government asking private manufacturers to reorient their production facilities for needed medical supplies.
“Apparently they were running low on masks and she was having to reach into the last bit she had,” Brooks said. “I figured I’d give it a try.”
After ordering some cotton and watching a YouTube video, Brooks got to work. She first cuts the cotton into rectangles, stitches the ends together to form a slot for replaceable filters, folds some pleats and binds the edges with elastic.
After inserting garbage bag twist ties for nose wires and inserting the filter, she packs them into Ziploc baggies of 5 or 6 to be sent off to their destination.
“I’m at a place where I can devote the sewing time to this at the moment,” Brooks said. “I just thought it was going to be a one or two thing, and it’s really taken off. … I’m sure that I’m just going to keep making them and that way I can give them to whoever needs them.”
Earlier this week, Gov. Ralph Northam said Virginia had received its first shipment of personal protective equipment from a national stockpile controlled by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Another shipment is expected next week, and the state is partnering with private industry to help with manufacturing.
Hospitals have been largely short on specifics with regard to their supply levels, but Northam has made clear that if the virus continues its spread, and infected patients become sicker, the system could face a shortage. On Friday, state health officials announced 144 new cases, and the number of patients hospitalized from the virus has more than doubled since the start of the week, reaching 83. In Virginia, 14 people have died from the virus.
On Wednesday, Northam called on hospitals statewide to postpone elective surgeries in order to preserve beds and equipment. Governors across the country are reporting similar shortages, and there have been reports of states competing over the same supplies on the private market, bidding up prices. President Donald Trump has thus far declined to invoke the 1950 Defense Production Act, which allows the executive branch to direct private suppliers to manufacture supplies for the government’s use. Hospital systems across Virginia have also put out calls for donations.
At the micro-level, word’s gotten out about Brooks’s masks. And now, she said, the requests are rolling in — an EMT niece, a medical worker sister, a mutual friend with a compromised immune system. As of Friday, she’d made about 20 reusable masks, and is trying to scale up production to meet increasing demand. She pays for all her supplies out of pocket and has even gotten some other theater friends in on the crafting. All she asks in return is that, if people are able to, they consider making a donation to the Manassas Ballet Theatre.
“People just started contacting me, ‘Oh can you make a few for this person?’ We’re all just rallying together and using our skills to help the health care people who are on the front lines,” she said. “I’m going to sweet talk my husband into cutting some squares.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.