Catholics for Housing, a 40-year-old Northern Virginia nonprofit that provides sustainable housing solutions and life skills education to residents, has named George Davies of Leesburg as its new executive director. Davies will take over for the current executive director, Karen DeVito, when she retires at the end of this year, according to a news release.
For the past seven years, Davies has worked at Fellowship Square, which provides quality housing in Reston, Woodbridge and Upper Marlboro for some 800 low-income seniors who can live independently. During his time at Fellowship Square, Davies was tasked with administering a $3.2 million program budget and overseeing 30 staff members. He has a master’s degree in Urban and Regional Planning from Virginia Commonwealth University and is a member of the American Planning Association and the National Association of Housing & Redevelopment Officials.
Davies will take over an organization that has grown significantly both in presence and in people served during DeVito’s 17-year tenure. CFH has helped to provide sustainable housing solutions to families through a variety of programs that include senior rental assistance, security deposit assistance, affordable and workforce rental homes, down payment assistance and homeownership solutions.
CFH also recently purchased the East End Mobile Home Park in Manassas, which had faced condemnation and the eviction of more than 250 people. CFH purchased the property for $1.4 million and began the long process of repairing the water and sewage lines, and helping to give 56 households a clean, functional and safe place to call home. CFH is currently beginning to implement a second phase of community improvements.
CFH was also just selected to be one of only four organizations in Virginia to receive special funds through the Commonwealth’s new Acquire, Renovate, Sell program (ARS). This collaborative program of the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) and the Virginia Housing Development Authority (VHDA) features a $2.5 million fund designed to help first-time buyers become owners. ARS grantees will acquire homes with leveraged funding, renovate the homes with ARS funding and then resell the homes at fair market value. All activities funded through ARS will benefit individuals and families with incomes at or below 80 percent of area median income.
“We could not be more grateful for everything Karen DeVito has done for this organization,” said CFH Board President Alice Haase. “George Davies is an outstanding choice to continue to build on the legacy of all who have gone before and take ÇFH into our next phase of pursuing our important mission.”
