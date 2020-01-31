Prince William County has several events in February in honor of Black History Month. The county's historical properties and libraries are offering events for all ages to come and learn more about the importance of black history in Prince William County, according to a news release.
Join in at the Potomac Community Library this Saturday, Feb. 1, at 3 p.m. to read a story written and illustrated by the famous African American artist Faith Ringgold, who is best known for what she calls her story quilts – large canvasses depicting African American life. Visitors to the library will be invited to create their own art using Ringgold's "Flag Story Quilt" art piece as inspiration. The free program is open to all ages with a caregiver. Registration is not required. Potomac Community Library is located at 2201 Opitz Blvd. in Woodbridge.
Starting this weekend, the Lucasville School will be open weekends throughout February from 11a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit the reconstructed 19th century schoolhouse, that was used by the African American community of Lucasville, to learn surprising facts of African American history in Prince William County and Northern Virginia. There will be different activities each weekend at the schoolhouse, including crafts and exhibits. The open house events are free. Call 703-365-7895 for more information. Lucasville School is located at 10516 Godwin Drive in Manassas.
The Ben Lomond Historic Site will present "Everyday Full of Work: The African American Experience at Ben Lomond" on Saturday, Feb. 15, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors will be invited to explore the historic home and the original slave quarters to learn about the enslaved population living at Ben Lomond in the years before the Civil War. Visitors will also be able to see spaces not ordinarily open to the public and participate in hands-on activities to learn about some of the work that was expected of enslaved people, as well as the lives of the enslaved community. A new interactive virtual reality experience will also be unveiled during the presentation. Admission is $5 for all ages. Call 703-367-7872 for more information. The Ben Lomond Historic Site is located at 10321 Sudley Manor Drive in Manassas.
Also on Saturday, Feb. 15, visitors to "Second Virginia at Rippon Lodge" will learn about the Second Virginia, which was part of the Army of the Potomac during the Civil War. Visitors will also learn about life during the Revolutionary War at the special Presidents Day weekend event, which will include living history interpreters, encampments, period cooking, drilling, tours and more for the whole family to enjoy. The event will be held between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Admission is $5 for ages six and older. Call 703-499-9812 for more information. Rippon Lodge is located at 15520 Blackburn Road in Woodbridge.
Groovy Nate, a children's entertainer and Wolf Trap teaching artist, will be at Chinn Park Regional Library on Monday, Feb. 17, at 11 a.m. to play original and traditional music on exotic instruments while he leads children to dance and engage in creative play. No tickets or registration required. Chinn Park Regional Library is located at 13065 Chinn Park Drive in Woodbridge.
Explore the lives of African Americans in 19th century from the perspective of Brentsville Courthouse during the "African American History at Brentsville Courthouse" on Saturday, Feb. 22, from 11a.m. - noon and from 1-2 p.m. During a tour of the site, visitors will learn how one lived, their experiences and how they were treated in the community. Visitors will also hear about the hardships they faced, such as enslavement and a lack of rights, and the triumphs they achieved before the county seat moved to Manassas in 1893. Admission is $5 for visitors 6 and older. Register online or call 703-365-7895 for more information. The Brentsville Courthouse is located at 12229 Bristow Road in Bristow.
On Thursday, Feb. 27, from 7-9 p.m., the "Espionage in Prince William County: Preparation for D Day" presentation at the Old Manassas Courthouse will introduce the secret story of the formation of the Ghost Army with Gen. George S. Patton as it's fictitious commander. Representatives from the Cold War Museum at Vint Hill Farm, outside of Gainesville, will talk about Operation FORTITUDE, which used misleading communications originating from Vint Hill, which is located in Prince William and Fauquier counties, in a deception that was instrumental in fooling the German High Command and led to Allied success at Normandy in World War II. The event is free. Call 703-792-4754 for more information. The Old Manassas Courthouse is located at 9248 Lee Ave. in Manassas.
The Barnes House will be open for a free event on Saturday, Feb. 29, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. The house has seen a lot of change in its history, from tavern, to private home and now a museum. During the tours, at 11a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., visitors will learn about the Barnes family's amazing history during the Reconstruction Era and about the restoration of the building. Call 703-499-9812 for more information. The Barnes House is located at 5049 Waterway Drive in Dumfries.
On Saturday, Feb. 29, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Author Char McCargo, who was named a "Living Legend of Alexandria" will talk about African American history and genealogy at Montclair Community Library. After McCargo's talk and book signing, there will be a tour of the Barnes House, next door to the library. The event is for adults. The library is located at 5049 Waterway Drive in Dumfries.
Artist Anthony Silver will create line drawings of famous African Americans at the Montclair Community Library on Saturday, Feb. 29, between 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m., while visitors look on. An art exhibit by AJ Silver Art will be on display at the library through February.
For more information about county programs and activities, visit pwcgov.org.
