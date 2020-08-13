Local and regional leaders are worried that a recent Trump Administration decision to speed up census data collection will lead to an undercount and, as a result, less federal funding than is deserved.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Census Bureau extended the deadline for in-person data collection from August to Oct. 31. But on Aug. 3, the bureau unexpectedly reversed course, announcing that in-person follow-ups by census takers would end Sept. 30.
“Our operation remains adaptable and additional resources will help speed our work. The Census Bureau will continue to analyze data and key metrics from its field work to ensure that our operations are agile and on target for meeting our statutory delivery dates,” Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham said in a statement announcing the change. “We are committed to a complete and accurate 2020 Census.”
Virginia as a state is currently running well ahead of the national average in terms of response rate, with 68% of households responding compared to 63.3% nationwide. But Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park are all behind their 2010 response rates. In Prince William, the response rate has only crept up by 2.3 percentage points since June 11. It currently sits at 72.5%, compared to the final 77% of households in 2010.
In 2010, the Manassas response rate was 74%. So far this year it’s at 68.9%. And in Manassas Park, the 2010 response rate was 78%, while this year it’s at 68.8%.
Regionally, the non-profit Community Foundation for Northern Virginia has been doing coordination and outreach work around the census since last year, describing much of the work as a big marketing push to make sure people know about the census. Sari Raskin, the Community Foundation’s vice president of grants and community leadership, said the organization is still doing outreach in places like supermarkets and health centers. But she said shortening the data collection period would undoubtedly lead to a less complete count.
“We knew that this period of time was going to be challenging anyways to continue to get the word out to get the highest response rate possible, but with COVID and now the changes in deadlines, it’s really going to have an impact, unfortunately,” Raskins said. “It’s going to affect federal funding and all the things we’ve been working so hard on.”
Manassas Community Development Director Liz Via-Gossman said her biggest concern is that after the first round of self-reporting, there hasn’t been much growth in the percentage of households that have completed the census, indicating that a good portion of households will need in-person outreach to be counted. If the amount of time for census takers to knock doors is diminished, many simply won’t get counted.
The city will continue to do whatever it can to encourage people to fill out the census, Via-Gossman said, including using the reopening of school meal distribution centers to get the word out. Ultimately, though, there is only so much they can do with a shortened time frame.
“I’m very worried about an undercount, and it’s a perfect storm, right? It’s the pandemic, it’s everything that’s going on and now to move up, we thought we had more time and now we just lost 30 days and we’re struggling with how we reach those people that are just not going to do it unless someone knocks on their door,” she told InsideNoVa. “I don’t have a good answer for that, I’ve got to be honest.”
The biggest impacts of an undercount are to political representation apportionment and funding to localities based on census data. The Community Foundation for Northern Virginia estimates that every uncounted Virginia resident costs the state $1,215 in federal money.
But as a planner, Via-Gossman says incomplete census data also make it harder for localities to provide services effectively and efficiently. They increasingly rely on the demographic data in the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey sent to a small number of households every month, but that can only produce estimates. Every 10 years, the expectation is that local governments will get hard data on their populations. Without good data, she says, good governance becomes harder.
“Whether you’re planning where new transit stops need to be or where housing needs to be or what kind of housing needs to be, just in our whole perspective of everything we do as planners, we rely on data,” Via-Gossman said. “We depend on the big census to true up our numbers that we’ve been estimating for the last 10 years.”
Hispanic communities in Manassas and across the nation have been particularly hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, and Hispanic advocacy groups have blasted the Trump administration for moving up the data collection deadline.
In a statement from CEO Arturo Vargas, the non-partisan National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials Education Fund called the move “political sabotaging.”
