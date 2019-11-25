As Manassas and Manassas Park consider the costs and benefits of opening libraries in their cities, Prince William County has announced plans to renovate the library that has served residents in the Manassas region, including both cities, since 1971.
The county is temporarily closing Central Community Library, located at 8601 Mathis Ave., from Jan. 15 to June to complete renovations totaling about $761,276.
County officials are set to add a quiet study area, two small meeting rooms, a “makerspace” room that offers crafts and technology opportunities for all ages and a new area aimed at middle and high school students, according to library system officials.
In total, the renovations are set to add about 2,185 square feet of public space for library users, which is about a 10% increase in square footage at the library.
The county’s public works department is also set to renovate the library’s restrooms, offering an expansion and to make them accessible to those with disabilities, said Rachel Johnson, spokeswoman for the county’s library system.
“It will include a redesigned full-service concierge desk with reference and circulation services,” she said.
Currently, the library site has 19 full time employees and 9 part time employees, Johnson said. It’s still undecided how many employees will staff the library once it reopens, Johnson said. Hours of operation may change, and any updates will be provided at pwcgov.org/library.
The county will also offer U.S. passport services and will move its Ruth E. Lloyd Information Center back to Central Community Library after it reopens — The RELIC room is currently located at the Bull Run Regional Library.
The work is being funded through profer funds paid by home builders to offset the impact of a development.
FUTURE UNCERTAIN
Manassas and Manassas Park have paid the county for library services under an agreement since 1976.
In fiscal year 2019, which ended June 30 of this year, Manassas paid the county more than $1.1 million under the shared library services agreement, according to data provided by Jason Grant, the county’s spokesman. For fiscal year 2020, the city is set to pay more than $1.3 million to the county.
Manassas Park paid the county $454,441 in fiscal year 2019 and is set to pay $530,952 for fiscal year 2020.
Officials in both cities are weighing the cost of running their own library system.
Manassas officials are considering opening a library next year at Wellington Station shopping center near Wellington and Dumfries roads. City staff estimated that the city would pay about $578,945 to start the library and Rappaport, a real estate firm that manages the Wellington Station, would contribute about $301,800 toward the total $880,745 estimated cost of opening a library at the shopping center, according to a presentation given to the city council Oct. 24.
In addition, annual recurring costs would be around $1.2 million. The presentation also noted that the state would contribute to the city for providing library services.
Mayor Hal Parrish said the city could start to see a savings in years two or three after starting the library. While he personally leans toward renegotiating the agreement with the county, Parrish said the decision is ultimately up to the city council to decide.
“I think the council needs to make a decision relatively soon in order to go forward in a business like way,” Parrish said.
Manassas Park City Manager Laszlo Palko said in June that city officials were looking to open a new neighborhood library in an existing city facility that could either be part of a new agreement with the county and Manassas, or could be operated and maintained by Manassas Park.
He said Monday that the city is in the process of reviewing the fee structure with the county.
Even if they develop their own library sites, the city residents will still have access to county libraries, according to agreements made through the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments.
