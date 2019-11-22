Prince William Ice Center will host a charity hockey game on Dec. 8 benefitting the Center for American Military Music Opportunities, or CAMMO.
The exhibition game between the Mason Patriots vs the Potomac Patriots Premier Junior Hockey team begins at 3 p.m. at the Ice Center, located at 5180 Dale Blvd. in Dale City.
Tickets are $5 for students and $10 for adults and can be purchased in advance through Eventbrite or at the door.
CAMMO is a music-based therapeutic program for service members, veterans and family members is best known as the home of Voices of Service, the quartet that reached the finals in this summer’s season of America’s Got Talent.
Retired Master Sgt. Caleb Green, a member of Voices of Service, will sing the National Anthem at the benefit game. He also performs as the anthem singer at the Washington Capitals home games.
George Mason’s Green Machine pep band will also perform at the rink.
A raffle and silent auction will begin at 2:30 p.m. and feature autographed sports memorabilia from local professional sports teams, including the Washington Capitals, and experience packages, such as dinner certificates and theatre and sports tickets.
"Caleb Green has long been a pillar of the D.C. sports community, and we’re thrilled to partner with him and CAMMO to support their programs for veterans, active service members and their families," said Mason Head Coach Steven Hyjek. "We are very pleased that the Potomac Patriots will join us in this effort."
