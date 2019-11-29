The Salvation Army’s 2019 Christmas Basket campaign received $600 in donations during its first week.
The campaign, sponsored by InsideNoVa/Prince William, has a goal this year of $14,000. The funds raised are used by the Prince William corps of the Salvation Army to support its holiday efforts, such as the Angel Tree program, and to help local families in need.
Donations received this week were:
Lake Jackson Mid-County Lions Club, $400
Anonymous, $200, in honor of the hard-working team at InsideNoVa and in memory of Don Carr.
Donations for the Christmas Basket can come from individuals or groups or be made anonymously. Donors will be listed each week in InsideNoVa/Prince William, continuing through early January. Donors may also include a brief message to appear in the newspaper.
To donate,send a check to the Salvation Army, P.O. Box 2424, Woodbridge, VA 22195. Please note “InsideNoVa Christmas Basket” in the memo line. Donations may also be dropped off at the Salvation Army, 1483 Old Bridge Road, Suite 102, Woodbridge, or made online by credit card at www.insidenova.com/christmasbasket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.