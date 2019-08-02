Local police officers will be out in the communities across the Prince William area on Tuesday, Aug. 6, for the 36th National Night Out celebration.
The annual event helps connect officers with the residents in their communities, while raising awareness about neighborhood and home safety.
Neighborhood Watch programs, and National Night Out, help to create a neighborhood network to prevent crime and enhance the quality of life, according to a Prince William County news release.
Night out events will include motorcade stops with neighborhood watch groups hosting police officers and other law enforcement personnel for refreshments.
For more, call the Prince William County Police Crime Prevention Unit at 703-792-7270.
Other night out events include:
• Manassas, 6-9 p.m. Manassas Museum lawn, 9101 Prince William St.
• Manassas Park, 5-8 p.m. Signal Hill Park, 9300 Signal View Drive.
• Dumfries, 6-9 p.m. Garrison Park, 17755 Main St.
• Haymarket, 5-:30-8:30 p.m., 14600 Washington St.
