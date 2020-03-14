Prince William County offices update status Saturday, March 14.
Adult Detention Center: The Superintendent has made some adjustments to daily operations at the ADC. Volunteers and interns will no longer have access to the facility. Attorneys will be granted non-contact visits only. Community Services and other county agencies are permitted to conduct ADC programs. Inmate visiting is typically non-contact anyway.
Area Agency on Aging: Senior Centers are closed starting on Monday, March 16. Bluebird Bus tours are cancelled until further notice. The Adult Day Care is restricting visitors to the facility. The state has given permission that home visit reassessments can be made over the phone; new assessments are made using a screen tool before going into the home. Clients who regularly receive home-delivered and congregate meals will receive frozen meals.
Clerk of the Court: They are providing liberal granting of continuances through the end of April. No new civil cases. They are postponing civil term day. The Chief Judge is allowing call in to get trial date and encouraging e-filing. Continuance requests are allowed by email. Those on jury duty can email to request rescheduling and for information. Volunteer activities are being cancelled. Judges are working with the Adult Detention Center for video arraignment.
Community Services: Community Services is suspending group meetings and social rehab programs. They will be checking in on clients who are healthy. Behavioral health home meeting and CS Board meetings cancelled.
Cooperative Extension: All cooperative extension programs are exploring zoom webinars as a substitute for public classes where possible. They are confirming the health of individual before approving site visits. They are cancelling most other classes and gatherings.
County Attorney: Normal operations. They are deputized as attorneys general if needed to issue quarantine or isolation orders.
Criminal Justice Services: The department will do walk-in intakes from the Courts. They are suspending in-house groups, and they will call and screen first before going out on home visits. Boot covers, gloves and masks are available for officers in the field.
Department of Fire & Rescue: The department is continuing normal calls for service and response. They are cancelling all training except for recruit school. All social activities at the firehouses are cancelled.
Department of Information Technology: Normal operations.
Department of Social Services: The department is cancelling public events and meetings. FAPT meetings are virtual. For public benefits, the department is encouraging online applications, calling ahead for appointments and using drop boxes for applications. The homeless shelters are fully operational. The Juvenile Detention Center and Molinari Shelter for Youth is full operation with no visitation. Family Support, Foster Care, Child/Adult Protective Services and Pre-trial Supervision n are fully operational, but calling ahead when home visiting.
Development Services: Normal operations.
Economic Development: The department cancelled all outside travel. They are working with regional partners in Northern VA and the chambers to develop a toolkit of resources for the business community.
Finance: The department extended the application date for tax relief to May 15. Renewal applications can be submitted by Fax: 703-792-6775; Email: realestate@pwcgov.org; Mail: Real Estate Assessments Office, 4379 Ridgewood Center Drive, Suite 203, Woodbridge, VA 22192. Call 703-792-6780 or email realestate@pwcgov.org. Taxes can be paid online or via the phone: www.pwcgov.org/tax.
Housing and Community Development: The department has cancelled or rescheduled most events. They are calling one to two days before inspection to remind families and asking standardized questions.
Human Resources: While the office is practicing telework, they will still have walk-in services. The requirement for in-person interviews has been suspended indefinitely.
Human Rights Commission: Normal operations, as checks can be done online.
Library: Libraries are open, but they are canceling public programs, reservations and study rooms.
Office of Management and Budget: Normal operations.
Parks & Recreation: All of the department’s fitness centers, community centers, and historic buildings will be closed to the public through 3/31. Permitted group activities such as use by sports leagues and rentals at the parks and centers will also be cancelled. Outdoor parks will remain open, but amenities such as the dog park, reserved pavilions, batting cages, driving ranges, golf courses, mini-golf, marinas will not be available. Trash pick-up and maintenance will continue in our parks as usual.
Planning: Normal operations.
Police: The department suspended public education and outreach programs. The Animal Shelter is open and functioning normally.
Public Safety Communications Center: Normal operations.
Public Works: Normal operations. They are suspending tours of the landfill. Inspections and property code services are continuing as scheduled.
Sheriff: The office posted signage in the Judicial Center and is working with any judicial center related issues.
Transportation: Normal operations. They are cancelling public meetings.
Prince William County Public Schools: All Prince William County Public Schools will close to students effective Saturday, March 14, until April 14, This closure may be extended depending on the situation. The school system is providing to-go meals to all children under the age of 18, without charge. You can find out more about that here. More information about the schools response to COVID-19 can be found on their website at www.pwcs.edu.
