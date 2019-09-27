Couple creates nonprofit to support parents after lost pregnancies, stillbirths

After losing their second child during pregnancy in 2017, a Woodbridge couple pushed through and found a way to assist other parents experiencing the same loss.
Charie and Delvon Combo named their nonprofit Alaina’s Gift after the little girl they lost.
The nonprofit is looking to spread awareness and educate the public on pregnancy and infant loss, and will offer assistance to parents following the loss of a pregnancy or infant who have medical bills that aren’t covered by insurance.
On Oct. 5, the group will host its first local fundraiser, a 5K walk/run at Occoquan Regional Park.
As many as 10% to 15% of confirmed pregnancies are lost, according to the federal Office on Women’s Health. The true percentage of pregnancy losses might even be higher because many occur before a woman even knows that she is pregnant. Most losses occur very early on — before eight weeks.
In 2016, the Combos had a miscarriage in the first trimester. In 2017, they lost Aliana after complications during the second trimester.
When the couple came home, they found the stress and pain were hard to deal with. They started moving forward, but found a fresh reminder with the medical bills tied to their loss.
“You come home with no child and you get these bills and it brings you back to that place,” Charie Combo told InsideNoVa.
They found organizations that would assist with emotional support and others to help with burial costs, but they found a need for support with those medical costs and making that one less worry for parents in mourning.
“We learned that there are more people out there who have been in the same situation,” Charie Combo said.
After the nonprofit was founded in late 2018, Alaina’s Gift hosted its first fundraiser in May, a Mommy & Me 5K Run/Walk in May in Portsmouth.
Determined to raise awareness and support mothers in the same community where they went through their pregnancies, the couple is hosting the next event at the Occoquan Regional Park in Lorton.
Called “Remembering Our Angels,” the 5K Walk/Run will be Oct. 5 at 7:30 a.m. at the park at 9751 Ox Road. Tickets are available at www.runsignup.com/angelswalk19.
The event is open to all families who have ever lost a loved one, Charie Combo said.
“It’ll be a day of celebration,” she said. “If you have an angel in your life, we want you to come out.”
There will be a small memorial service, and each participant will receive a carnation they can take with them to place somewhere along the river in memory of their angel, Charie Combo said.
The event will also have vendors and support groups.
Alaina’s Gift can suggest local resources for those individuals who need help coping with the loss.
For more, visit www.alainasgiftinc.com.
