Within moments after a social media post from a woman explaining how she raised insects for her turtles’ food, the attacks began. She was cruel to the insects. One person claimed if she could make her dog a vegetarian as it was inline with her beliefs, the poster had to make her turtles vegetarians. As I read the comments, I was dumbfounded at how little people understood about proper diets for various species. Volumes have been written on animal nutrition. Here are a few things to get you thinking.
Our understanding of animal nutrition has grown leaps and bounds in the past decades. How many people only feed pet birds a seed blend? This was and still is a common practice. Many avian species need fresh fruits, berries, vegetables, insects, etc., as part of a balanced diet. When I was beginning to raise rabbits and cavies (guinea pigs) it was assumed by a local pet supply store that guinea pigs and rabbits could eat the same food. The store sold bulk pellets by the pound. However, they were selling rabbit pellets as guinea pig food. Cavies have different dietary needs from rabbits. Like humans, cavies need to eat foods with Vitamin C or take supplements. If not, like humans, they can develop scurvy. Rabbit food does not have added Vitamin C. At that time, it was also assumed that all rabbits and cavies needed were pellets and hay. We were taught to limit fresh foods as they were bad. Now people realize that along with quality pellets, hay and/or orchard grass, rabbits and cavies should have different fresh foods.
Dogs, cats and ferrets are not meant to be vegetarians. Dogs are omnivores with carnivorous leanings. Cats and ferrets are obligate carnivores. All three species must have meat. Dogs can survive on a vegetarian diet. However, there is a big difference between surviving and thriving.
How many reptiles, amphibians and fish are carnivorous, insectivorous or omnivorous? Are you willing and able to provide what they need? Some people raise their own food: mice, feeder guppies, crickets, meal worms, wax worms and other things. Not all reptiles and amphibians will eat dead food. This means you may need to feed live. If you find feeding meat/insects repulsive, choose species that are herbivorous. There are some reptiles and fish that only eat plant matter.
Exotic pets are at risk of not having nutritional needs met. Lack of understanding of nutritional requirements, poor access to quality commercial diets and an inability of owners to meet dietary needs are all factors leading to malnutrition. If you are considering an exotic pet, learn about their dietary needs from professionals in the industry. There are companies that specialize in exotic nutrition that will deliver different diets. Be willing to do what is needed to obtain what they need to thrive.
For my dogs, I buy a good, name brand kibble that has been feed-trial tested. This is the base for what my dogs get. Then I make a mix of rice, dehydrated meats, dehydrated vegetables and add a packet of unflavored gelatin. I add water to get this reconstituted. I am finding dehydrated meat cheaper than cans. It is easier to travel with a small container of dehydrated mix instead of multiple cans or packets. Plus, there is less packaging waste.
Understanding what your pet needs dietarily and being willing and able to meet those needs is our responsibility. Failing to do this can result in problems for your pet and increased medical bills.
Karen Peak is the developer of The Safe Kids/Safe Dogs Project and owner/operator of West Wind Dog Training in Prince William County.
