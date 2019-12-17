Dale City man wins $100,000 in Cash 5 lottery drawing

A Dale City man said he had a great night’s sleep after learning he’d won $100,000 in a late-night drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s Cash 5 game.
Robert Smith won the jackpot prize in the Dec. 10 drawing on a ticket purchased at Old Bridge Coastal Auto Repair, 2010 Old Bridge Road, near Tackett’s Mill, according to a news release.
The winning numbers for that drawing were 9-15-17-26-30. Smith had the computer randomly select the numbers on his ticket.
The U. S. Army veteran said he intends to use his winnings to pay bills and take his wife on a well-deserved vacation.
The Cash 5 drawing is held twice daily, and the odds of winning the $100,000 top prize is 1 in 278,256.
Prince William County received more than $39.7 million in lottery funds for K-12 public education in Fiscal Year 2019, according to lottery officials.
