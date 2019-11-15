Dar Al-Noor expansion proposal heads to supervisors with conditions

More than 500 people crowded into the James J. McCoart Administration Building on Nov. 6 as the Prince William County Planning Commission considered a permit request from the Muslim Association of Virginia (MAV) to expand its community center and build a school at the Dar Al-Noor mosque on Hoadly Road.
After the planning commission recommended approval on a 5-3 vote, the large expansion heads to the Board of Supervisors for a final vote. Hundreds of supporters are expected to again make a pitch for the plans against some neighborhood pushback regarding traffic management and other issues. At the meeting the evening of Nov. 6, children darted up and down the staircases at the McCoart building making confetti out of their pink and green “I Support MAV” stickers. Boxes of pizza and water bottles were passed to attendees. More than 100 people spoke about the application, causing the meeting to last until 1:30 a.m. Nov. 7.
Rafi Ahmed, president of the association and Dar Al-Noor’s Islamic Community Center, stood patiently waiting in the crowd for his turn to speak in support of the expansion.
“I didn’t expect this much opposition, but I guess that’s part of the process,” Ahmed said to InsideNoVa before the meeting. “There are a lot of good people who have legitimate concerns, and we spend a lot of money to make sure our neighbors are not inconvenienced.”
The attorney for the association, Jonelle Cameron, detailed the proposal, repeatedly emphasizing a need for structural growth, pointing to a lack of prayer space and a need for an academic institution that adheres to the religion.
The building at 5404 Hoadly Road would grow from 12,000 square feet to 88,276 square feet. The expansion would include three stories with a basement, along with an updated prayer hall, a multi-purpose banquet hall, a youth and senior center, meeting rooms, play areas, childcare and a private school for up to 200 students.
Some surrounding residents who spoke against the request complained about traffic that is already dangerous — one resident called it “a sadistic version of Mario Kart.”
According to a 2018 VDOT traffic analysis, there are 23,000 daily trips on Hoadly, a four-lane road, and the expansion would generate an additional 5,000 trips.
The night began with firm pushback, with one resident declaring the expansion as a “huge eyesore,” and one supporter responding to this comment and others as “self-centered and narrow-minded.” Midway during the evening, planners had to close chamber doors because of clapping and other indeterminate noises. Most concerns fell into one of three categories: the potential increase in traffic, safety risk and ancillary parking.
Although the planning commission recommended approval of the permit request, the association has until February to meet seven conditions before presenting to the board of supervisors:
• A draft of the parking management plan
• An annual review of the plan by transportation staff
• If the Queen Chapel and Hoadly roads intersection warrants a traffic light, then the applicant will be asked to contribute to that cost
• The applicant’s sidewalk must extend to meet the remaining walkway
• A traffic management plan must be put in place for special events
• Six policemen will be paid for by the applicant to mitigate safety and traffic impact on Friday prayer times and special events
• The applicant must complete a courtesy review of the site plan.
