Dennis Miller is the face of Sudley swimming

Over the past 50 years, the Sudley Seahorses Swim Club and its members have become the only family Dennis Miller has ever known.
A lifelong bachelor, who was also an elementary school teacher in Fairfax County for more than 30 years, Miller’s devotion to the Prince William Swim League in general and Sudley specifically has made him something of a local legend -- so much so that Sudley recently dedicated its pool in honor of the longtime manager and club founder.
“It [the dedication] was a huge honor,” Miller said. “Normally people don’t dedicate things to people while they are still living, and I am not ready to die yet, so I hope I will still be around for many years to come.”
Miller recalled when he first started at Sudley. He took a job as a lifeguard that paid him $750 a month and an extra $150 if he assisted the club manager with various duties. It wasn’t long before the original manager quit, and Miller was asked to take over a position he has never left in 50 years.
“It turned into a seven-days-a-week job, but I never married, never had kids, so these 280 families that are members of Sudley have definitely become my family,” Miller said. “I took the job because it helped make my education at U.Va. [University of Virginia] less expensive, but honestly Sudley has never seemed like a job to me.”
Not long after becoming club manager, Miller became coach of the Seahorses and has never relinquished that role. The Prince William Swim League, which Sudley has won many times over the years, was co-founded by Miller, Alan Cardwell of the Quantico Devil Dolphins, and Doug Fonder of Ben Lomond. Miller said the three founded the league because it was so difficult to coordinate meets.
“One thing that is still very true is that no swim meet can take place without the efforts of a huge amount of volunteers,” Miller said. “It takes around 50 parents a week who give an incredible amount of volunteer hours. These volunteers are nameless, but very appreciated.”
Eventually, Cardwell moved to Oregon and Fonder moved to Roanoke, leaving Miller as the chief coordinator for the league. Miller cited several moments as some of his favorites, with the first being the Seahorses’ first PWSL championship in 1976.
“Ben Lomond was a powerhouse and Lake Ridge was really good, so I started watching them and realized I needed to develop the depth at the 8U [8 and under] level as the building blocks of the program. That first championship was really the culmination of a few years of building,” Miller said.
Another highlight was Sudley’s streak of undefeated seasons from 2000-2012, which was finally broken by Braemar.
“That stands out for an important reason. It’s always been important to me how you carry yourself after a defeat. When Braemar won, each member of our team went over to shake hands with their swimmers and coach afterward, and even he said he was impressed by that,” Miller remembered. “Teaching life lessons is one of the best things about coaching.”
The final standout memory Miller cited was the Seahorses’ 2017 championship because it represented a triumph of unity for the Seahorses after one of their 8-and-under swimmers, Michael Munsell, was diagnosed with T-cell leukemia.
“Ninety percent of the time a diagnosis at that age is fatal, but Michael still competed when he could,” Miller said. “He’s still competing and is still in treatment. But to see the way that team rallied behind Michael after dedicating the season to him was really something.”
