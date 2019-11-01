A Manassas-based developer is working on new designs for its proposed mixed-use development in Occoquan that would redevelop part of Mill Street to build 88 condos, retail space and a riverwalk open to the public.

Occoquan advertised that its planning commission would hold a public hearing on the proposal on Wednesday, Nov. 6, but the developer asked for the hearing to be delayed. That meeting has been cancelled. Currently, there is not a new date set for the public hearing, said Town Manager Kathleen Leidich.

The developer, Mid-Atlantic Real Estate Investments, has proposed The Mill at Occoquan on nearly 1 acre from 401 to 411 Mill St. It would include nearly 6,600-square-feet of retail space and 235 parking spaces in a garage. It would replace several existing buildings, including the Artaville Rugs and Upholstery building at 407 Mill St., as well as the large metal boat shed off Mill Street.

The developer is requesting a permit to allow residential use on properties zoned as general business. It will also ask the town for an increase in the maximum height from 35 feet to 63.61 feet, and to waive a required setback from the road of 5 feet.

Town residents packed into Occoquan’s town hall Sept. 24 to express concerns about the initial proposal, including traffic concerns and the impact the large building would have on the town’s historic character.

In a memo,​ Eliot Perkins, chair of the planning commission, said concerns include the monolithic appearance of the front of the proposed building and the lack of a historical look. As initially designed it would nearly eliminate views of the water that have been around for generations.

Despite the developer saying the proposal will add fewer vehicle trips than what would currently be allowed for the site, the commission said residents are alarmed at the number of additional vehicle trips, especially getting in and out of the town during rush hour, the impact on public street parking, emergency vehicle’s access, the impact on pedestrian safety with increased cars, and the impact on town events, where Mill Street is closed several days each year for special events.

The developer has proposed to build one- to two-bedroom condos, many of which will have balconies overlooking either the Occoquan River or the town, according to the permit application.

The proposed development would create about 864 trips daily, according to the developer, which would be less than if the company built an office or a hotel, which could be built on the land by right and without a special use permit. An office would generate 1,109 vehicle trips daily, and a hotel would create 892 trips daily, according to the developer.

When the planning commission’s public hearing is set, the commission could approve or deny the application, approve the application with required changes or request additional information from the applicant and schedule another hearing. After the planning commission has made its recommendation, the application will head to the town council to consider and hold a public hearing.

The applicant is also requesting a special exception to build in a floodplain, which will be processed during the final site plan review and approval process.