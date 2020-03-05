Devlin Road developers to pitch 516 homes to Prince William County supervisors

Developers are proposing to turn mostly undeveloped land near Chris Yung Elementary School in Bristow into a 516-home neighborhood.

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors is holding a public hearing at its 7:30 p.m. meeting on Tuesday, March 10, regarding Stanley Martin Homes’ request to rezone nearly 270 acres from agricultural zoning to planned mixed residential.

At the time of the planning commission’s approval in fall 2018, the developer pitched building up to 551 homes.

Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, who represents the Brentsville District where the property is located, has expressed concerns regarding the development. She sent an email to residents in February saying she doesn’t think community concerns have been addressed with this proposal.

To help mitigate the proposed development’s impact on county services, the applicant has agreed to pay the county $27.7 million for impacts on water quality, fire and rescue, housing, libraries, parks and recreation, schools and transportation, according to the county. That figure includes $10.7 million for schools and $13 million for transportation.

The board can vote after the public hearing to approve the rezoning application, approve the application with amendments, deny the application or defer the decision to a later meeting.

Without the rezoning request, developers could build up to 26.99 houses under the current zoning, because agricultural zoning allows for one house per 10 acres. The county’s comprehensive plan identified the property as mostly suburban residential low with a small portion of the property zoned as environmental resource.

On Sept. 19, 2018, the planning commission voted 6-1 to recommend approval. One commission member abstained from that vote. Planning commission member Patti McKay, who represents the Brentsville District, voted against the motion.

The proposed project is nearly half the size of a previous Stonehaven development proposal pitched in 2015 for the same area. That project would have had 1,006 residential units and 1.1 million square feet of commercial space on 718 acres. The applicant withdrew that rezoning request in December 2015 before final consideration by the Prince William Board of County Supervisors.