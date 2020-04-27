Distance is the new normal during COVID-19

Everyone in Northern Virginia copes, improvises and tries to craft a semblance of normal during the pandemic and Gov. Ralph Northam’s shelter-at-home order that has already kept many residents home for more than a month.

Behind the Alamo Drafthouse in Woodbridge, three family members converged in a parking lot for some physical face-time. Any Oettinger said the shelter-at-home has been very difficult.

“Being a working mom is hard, with no day care, and I find I’m working harder than before. When my children won’t take naps any more it makes Zoom conferences almost impossible,” she said.

Linda Fuentes, who drove down from Annandale, agreed.

“My company is sympathetic to home chaos during Zoom meetings, since it is happening to all of us at the same time,” said Fuentes, noting that video meeting attendees are no longer shocked at babies running across the screen in the background.

Carla Ramirez said she’s missing the new normal that “there’s no hugging, and you can’t have anyone over to your house.”

Virginia’s existing order for business closures runs through May 8 and stay-at-home orders run through June 10, but it is likely well beyond then before ‘normal’ returns.