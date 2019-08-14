The state’s Department of Motor Vehicles is expanding services in Prince William County, relocating its Manassas service center to a shopping center off Interstate 66 and opening a service outlet in Dumfries, according to a news release.
The Manassas service center closed at its current site on Wednesday and is expected to reopen Monday, Aug. 19, at the new location at Parkridge Center, 11270 Bulloch Drive.
The new location has expansive parking, a larger lobby area, and more seating for customers, the release noted, with service windows growing from 11 to 19.
“The new Prince William/Manassas Customer Service Center was designed with the area’s growing population in mind,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb. “Our goal is to serve customers as efficiently as possible and to ensure their visit to DMV is a positive experience. This larger office will help us work toward that goal.”
In Dumfries, a DMV Select office will open in the new Town Customer Service Center on Aug. 19. DMV contracts with local governments to offer customers mostly vehicle-related transactions, including vehicle titles and registrations, license plates and decals, disabled parking placards, transcripts, voter registration applications and more.
“Providing excellent customer service is our top priority,” said Town Manager Keith Rogers. “Localities across the country aspire to have a ‘one-stop shop’ to better serve residents and businesses; this partnership helps bring this concept to fruition here in Dumfries.”
The Dumfries DMV Select will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
(1) comment
Excellent service expansion the community needs.
