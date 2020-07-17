The pandemic continues to keep most movie theaters closed, but it has ushered in a revival of drive-in movies as a new way to safely entertain families.
Beginning July 25, two Woodbridge-area rotaries have teamed up with Prince William County Parks and Recreation to host drive-in movie nights at Pfitzner Stadium.
Events will include food trucks, popcorn and a classic film. Proceeds support the Lake Ridge and Woodbridge rotary clubs.
The schedule includes "Raiders of the Lost Ark" on July 25, "Grease" on Aug. 1 and "Field of Dreams" on Aug. 15. A film hasn't been selected for Aug.22.
Pfitzner Stadium is located at 7 County Complex Court, Woodbridge.
A car pass is $30. Purchase tickets online. For more, including sponsorship information, email moviesatthepfitz@gmail.com.
