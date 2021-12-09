Come experience the Christmas season with a Drive-Thru Living Nativity on Friday, December 17 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at All Saints’ Church in Woodbridge.
This is a free community event for all ages! Stay in your car and drive through five scenes from the beloved Christmas story. Each scene has a splash of lights, live animals, music and costumes. Children's Nativity Activity Bags will be distributed upon arrival. The community is invited to contribute a canned/boxed good upon arrival for the church community food pantry.
The rain date is Sunday, December 19 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
For more info, go to www.allsaintswoodbridge.org or All Saints' Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/allsaintswoodbridge/. If you have questions, please contact Tara Pedersen at tpedersen@allsaintswoodbridge.org.
All Saints' Church is located at 14851 Gideon Drive, Woodbridge, next to Hylton Memorial Chapel.
