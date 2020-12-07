Come experience the Christmas season with a free Drive-Thru Living Nativity on Friday, December 18 from 6:30-to 8:30 p.m. at All Saints' Church in Woodbridge.
This is a community event for all ages! Stay in your car and drive through four scenes from the beloved Christmas story. Each scene has a splash of lights, live animals, music, and costumes. Rain date is set for Sunday, December 20. You will be greeted by a traffic team offering directions in the parking lot.
Everyone is also invited to contribute a canned/boxed good upon arrival for the church community food pantry.
For more info, go to www.allsaintswoodbridge.org or All Saints' Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/allsaintswoodbridge/. If you have questions, please contact Tara Pedersen at tpedersen@allsaintswoodbridge.org.
All Saints' Church is located at 14851 Gideon Drive, Woodbridge, next door to Hylton Memorial Chapel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.