Patient First is providing drive-up COVID-19 testing at its locations off Garrisonville Road in North Stafford and on Liberia Avenue in Manassas. Testing is by appointment only.
Patients are asked about symptoms and risk factors to determine whether they meet screening criteria based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and prevention, according to a news release.
In order to be tested, a patient must either have a symptom or symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat) or be a healthcare worker or first responder.
Testing is currently scheduled between 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., 7 days a week. Call the North Stafford center at 540-658-2811 or the Liberia center at 571-229-1797.
All test samples are collected outside of the center; patients may remain in their vehicles through the entire process.
For insured patients, there is no out-of-pocket expense for COVID-19 testing. The visit will be submitted to patients' insurance. Patient First accepts all major insurance plans, including Medicare and Medicaid. For self-pay patients, the cost is $90 plus a separate bill from the lab, which is $51.31 in Virginia.
Samples are sent to a third-party reference lab for testing. Results are expected to be ready within about two days.
All Patient First Medical Centers, including the designated testing centers, remain open on a walk-in basis from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., every day, for patients who have an urgent need for medical or injury care.
Appointments are not needed for visits unrelated to COVID-19 testing.
Updates about testing sites, instructions about how to make an appointment, and other information is available at patientfirst.com/covid-19-testing.
I thought the testing was free??? Oh wait my bad, the socialist (i.e socialist democratic Komrade lee carter) and the Democratic Party needs the money for their socialist agenda.
