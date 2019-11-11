The Manassas Regional Airport recently celebrated the addition of new features at the observation area — a project designed and executed by local Eagle Scout Matthew Bonifera.
About a year ago, Bonifera created a proposal, slides, cost estimates and the amount of volunteers needed to complete the project.
His proposal was to create a more interesting space for those who wish to watch the activities at the airport, according to a news release. He proposed to build two picnic tables, refurbish two existing picnic tables, build a wooden airport for children and paint a mini runway on adjacent asphalt. His original proposal was for two days, but with all of his ancillary projects, the task took two weekends to complete.
With donated labor and supplies Matthew, along with other Boy Scouts in his troop, went to work at the observation area at the base of the FAA tower.
“We are always willing to entertain Eagle Scout projects,” said Manassas Regional Airport Director Juan Rivera. “The entire community will benefit from Matthew’s project and it really was an outstanding activity to watch. You can see all of the hard work that was put into this project and we invite you to come visit.”
The observation area is located on the west side of the airport at 10600 Harry J. Parrish Blvd.
