Rooftop Productions is spreading the Christmas cheer early with “Elf the Musical.” The production celebrates the holidays with this contagiously good-natured musical based upon the popular film starring Will Ferrell.
Follow Buddy the Elf (unaware that he's actually a human) as he ventures from the North Pole to bustling New York City to find his birth father, only to discover he's on the naughty list. With a lot of determination and misadventures, Buddy shows his new family and New York City the true meaning of Christmas.
Returning for his fifth Rooftop Productions show, Ryan Walker plays the leading role of Buddy the Elf. Ryan has studied musical theatre at The American Musical and Dramatics Academy in NYC and at Catawba College in NC. He was most recently featured last spring as Jesus in “Godspell;” as well as Lucas Beineke in “The Addams Family,” Linus in “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” and as Seymour in “Little Shop of Horrors”with Rooftop Productions.
Walker said that being able to work with a variety of ages has been so much fun and brings such a fresh energy to the cast as a whole.
“Working with the kids brings a sweet, authentic spirit to this Rooftop show,” he said. “Playing Buddy is extremely exciting because it’s the most demanding and challenging role I’ve ever played.”
Stephanie Blakely, who portrays Jovie in the show, graduated from Liberty University with a Bachelor of Music in Choral Music Education and a minor in Theatre Arts. She has performed in several productions with Rooftop including Ethel, the Bride of Frankenstein, in “Monster Mash Murders,” Anna Maria in “Godspell,” Rachel Ray-Ray in “Murder on the Menu,”and an ancestor in “The Addams Family.”
“Elf embodies the joy of the Christmas season and weaves themes of love and faith throughout the entire show,” Blakely said. “It’s truly Christmas magic.”
“Elf the Musical” provides an opportunity for a talented cast of characters and includes Andrew Moran (Santa), Peter Thaxter (Walter Hobbs), Maureen Hagerman (Emily Hobbs) and Roy Wulf (Michael Hobbs), as well as Hope Carey, Renee McFarland, Robert Smart, Kim Thornley, Luis Vasquez, Zach Walker, Ainsley Walker, Garret Willis and Nora Zanger. Adding to the musical spectacular are Logan Steele, JJ Calavas, Luke Hagerman, Emilia Ingram, Victoria Ingram, Zeke Miller, Amelia Robertson and Brynna Thaxter.
Ted Ballard is the artistic director of Rooftop Productions and also serves as the director and set designer for “Elf the Musical.” Laura Boyles is the music director, with Gretchen Lamb and Maureen Hagerman choreographing the dances. A multitude of brightly colored costumes are designed by Mandy Ken. Stephanie Blakely also serves as assistant to the director with Dale Walsh as the technical director, Chris Mendell as lighting designer, and Pam Mahone as stage manager.
Performances will be Nov. 30 to Dec. 15 on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. at the Center for the Arts, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Tickets are available at www.center-for-the-arts.org/tickets.
